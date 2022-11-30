How Do You Teach Azumarill Belly Drum in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Answered

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Belly Drum allows a Pokemon to maximize its attack in battle, although it must sacrifice half its HP. Azumarill is one of the best Pokemon that can use Belly Drum, but how do you teach it this move? Here’s everything you need to know on how to teach Azumarill Belly Drum in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

When Does Azumarill Learn Belly Drum in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

You may have caught an Azurill near Los Platos and planned to use Azumarill on your team, only to never find a TM for Belly Drum or learn it while leveling up – this is because Azumarill learns the attack only as an Egg Move. To teach this Pokemon Belly Drum, you have to catch another Pokemon with Belly Drum first.

Hariyama is the easiest Pokemon to use for teaching Azumarill Belly Drum, and wild Hariyama are located in Area 3 of East Province. Once you catch it, you can have it remember Belly Drum if it doesn’t know the move already. As an alternative, Makuhita over level 25 work just as well.

You’ll have to use the same process to teach Azumarill Aqua Jet, and Buizel is an easy Pokemon to copy it from that you might already have in your boxes. Buizel doesn’t learn Aqua Jet until level 24, so you might need to train it or find a Floatzel instead. Both Buizel and Floatzel are in the East Paldean Sea near Levincia.

