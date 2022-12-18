How Many Gods Has Kratos Killed & Who Were They? Answered

Image via Santa Monica Studio

If your first experience with Kratos was God of War (2018) or God of War Ragnarok, you get the sense that Kratos doesn’t handle the presence of gods too well. They tend to make him a wee bit cranky, but he keeps his temper in check most of the time. Before he made an effort to be better though, he racked up quite the kill list, especially in his younger days. Let’s take a look at how many gods Kratos has killed and who they were.

Every God Kratos Has Killed in the God of War Series

Down below you’ll find 23 gods that Kratos has killed personally throughout the God of War series and what their title was, including primordial beings who are essentially super gods like the Sisters of Fate.

Ares : The original Greek god of war.

: The original Greek god of war. Athena : Greek goddess of war and wisdom.

: Greek goddess of war and wisdom. Thanatos : Greek god of death.

: Greek god of death. Persephone : Greek goddess of spring, queen of the Underworld, and Hades’ wife.

: Greek goddess of spring, queen of the Underworld, and Hades’ wife. Helios : Greek Titan god of the sun.

: Greek Titan god of the sun. Hera : Greek goddess of women and marriage, and Zeus’ wife.

: Greek goddess of women and marriage, and Zeus’ wife. Hephaestus : Greek god of fire and volcanoes, and smith of the Greek pantheon.

: Greek god of fire and volcanoes, and smith of the Greek pantheon. Zeus : Greek god of lighting, and king of the Greek pantheon.

: Greek god of lighting, and king of the Greek pantheon. Poseidon : Greek god of the ocean.

: Greek god of the ocean. Hades : Greek god of the Underworld.

: Greek god of the Underworld. Erinys : Daughter of Thanatos.

: Daughter of Thanatos. Hermes : Greek Messenger of the Gods.

: Greek Messenger of the Gods. Charon : Ferryman of the Underworld of the Greek realm.

: Ferryman of the Underworld of the Greek realm. The Sisters of Fate : Lahkesis, Atropo, and Clotho, who controlled time and fate in the Greek realm.

: Lahkesis, Atropo, and Clotho, who controlled time and fate in the Greek realm. Aegaeon : One of the three Hecatonchires in the Greek realm.

: One of the three Hecatonchires in the Greek realm. Magni : Son of Thor and Sif.

: Son of Thor and Sif. Baldur : Son of Odin and Freya, and the Norse god of light.

: Son of Odin and Freya, and the Norse god of light. Mimir : Formerly an ambassador to Odin and the Norse pantheon, and god of knowledge and wisdom.

: Formerly an ambassador to Odin and the Norse pantheon, and god of knowledge and wisdom. Heimdall: Norse god of foresight, and son of Odin.

Why so many Greek gods and goddesses? Well, one could argue he had a pretty good reason, but hey, compared to the Norse gods he’s killed, Kratos certainly did better. The Norse realms are, for the most part, still intact by the end of God of War Ragnarok.

At any rate, that’s how many gods Kratos has killed and who they were. For more God of War lore, learn why Kratos grunts so much. Alternatively, you can decide for yourself whether or not you agree with our ranking of the God of War games.

