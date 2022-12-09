If you’re watching The Game Awards tonight and don’t already own a Steam Deck, chances are you’re probably watching over on Steam. Valve is giving away one of its shiny portable handhelds every minute that The Game Awards runs for, and all you need to have done is signed up and be watching the show over on their official page. Unfortunately, it appears as though a ton of users — yours truly included — are having issues with the Steam Deck winner announcer widget that tells you who’s winning.

How to Fix Loading Latest Steam Deck Winner Error in The Game Awards Steam Stream

The best suggestion we can offer to fix this issue right now is to try refreshing the page. If the broadcast itself crashes, you’ll need to also press F5 on your keyboard to refresh the page, or click the little circular arrow icon on your browser.

Image Credit: Valve via Twinfinite

The main thing to remember here is that this isn’t an error on your end, but the Valve servers likely taking a bit of a battering as you, I, and possibly millions of other people patiently wait and pray that our names are drawn.

It’s unclear how Valve will share the full list of winners, or reach out to users who miss their name potentially being called out due to the error. Hopefully, they’ll get this fixed up soon before the show ends, so you’ll be able to keep up-to-date with The Game Awards’ Steam Deck giveaway winners.

There’s also a good chance that all of the ‘/claim’ spam in the chat isn’t helping the servers at all. Once we know any more about the situation, we’ll update this post and let you know.

