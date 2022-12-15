How Did Sigourney Weaver Return in Avatar: The Way of Water? Answered

Image Source: 20th Century Studios

Sigourney Weaver played one of the more interesting and noble characters in Avatar, Dr. Grace Augustine, as well as her titular avatar. Augustine was smart, emphatic, and wanted to learn as much as possible about the Na’vi so she could be part of their society. Unfortunately, her character died from a gunshot while trying to escape the military base. Many were surprised to know Weaver is back for the sequel. Here’s the answer to how did Sigourney Weaver return in Avatar: The Way of Water.

*** Spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water ahead ***

Who Does Sigourney Weaver Play in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Sigourney Weaver returned in Avatar: The Way of Water as a new character, Kiri, who is the biological daughter of Dr. Grace Augustine’s avatar (Weaver’s character) in the first movie. Kiri is adopted by Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and is an integral part of their family.

Kiri might be one of the most important characters going forward in the franchise, as it looks like she has a special connection with the Tree of Souls and can control animal creatures to her will. It’s possible the future sequels will answer the question of who is Kiri’s father, as Avatar: The Way of Water keeps that question open, and the identity might be related to her promising abilities.

