How to Complete Strange Memories Doctor Strange Challenge in Midnight Suns

Let us help you complete the Doctor Strange challenge, Strange Memories, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Having raw physical power is always going to be helpful, but when you are faced with the occult and mystical forces at play, it is best to counter that with some magic of your own. In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Doctor Strange is definitely a force to be reckoned with, and if you wish to make him an even more important member of your squad, you would want to unlock his full potential. This guide on how to complete the Doctor Strange challenge, Strange Memories, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns has all the right information.

Doctor Strange Strange Memories Challenge in Midnight Suns

Once you have gotten close enough to Doctor Strange and raised his Friendship Level to the max of five, the Strange Memories challenge will then be unlocked at The Forge. Completion of the challenge will reward you with the Legendary Seven Suns of Cinnibus ability as well as Doctor Strange’s Midnight Suns suit.

In the challenge, your objective is to destroy the Red Crystal to acquire Seven Suns of Cinnibus. Once more, the rule of Infinite Card Plays applies, and there is no Redraw or Move allowed. You will fail the challenge if you end your turn or run out of playable cards. To avoid that, stick to the following moves:

Clock your enemies. In total, you are faced with four Whisper of Memory, one Incarnation of Memory, and the Red Crystal. As for your hand, you will have three copies of Bolt of Balthakk. Eliminate the Whisper of Memory holding Blessing of the Vishanti. Play one of your Bolt of Balthakk to eliminate the Whisper of Memory to the left. Follow up with Blessing of the Vishanti. Playing this card will give +5 damage to all hero cards in your hand, enhancing the remaining two Bolt of Balthakk that you have yet to play. Obtain Agamotto’s Gaze next. With the added damage, target the Whisper of Memory holding on to the Agamotto’s Gaze card with Bolt of Balthakk. Play Agamotto’s Gaze now. The next step is to utilize the unique qualities of Agamotto’s Gaze, which will draw two Bolt of Balthakk cards back to your hand. Eliminate the remaining Whisper of Memory enemies. Now, target the Whisper of Memory enemies with the Bolt of Balthakk cards that have 17 damage. Prepare for the end of the Incarnation of Memory. Play Agamotto’s Gaze to recover the two recently used Bolt of Balthakk cards, followed by Blessing of the Vishanti. Then use the Bolt of Balthakk with 27 damage to kill this foe and obtain the Resonance card. Destroy the Red Crystal. Enhance Doctor Strange further with Resonance, which will generate two more copies of Bolt of Balthakk, and then use them all on the Red Crystal. Destroy the Black Crystal with Seven Suns of Cinnibus. Enjoy the spectacle of the Legendary ability and complete the challenge.

Having added the Seven Suns of Cinnibus Legendary ability to Doctor Strange’s deck, the forces of Hydra will cower in fear. The higher your Heroism, the more enhanced the card’s damage will be, which makes it the perfect finisher to claim victory in encounters with many enemies.

That’s all you need to know about how to complete the Doctor Strange challenge, Strange Memories, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Should you need more help, do check out the related content below, or search Twinfinite if you have anything else in mind.

