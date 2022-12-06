Hogwarts Legacy Video Is All About Making Its Magical Music

Image via Warner Bros. Games

Hear how the music of Hogwards Legacy was created by its composers.

Today Warner Bros. Games released a new video about its upcoming Wizarding World game Hogwarts Legacy.

The video follows one launched yesterday featuring some of the game’s beautiful music and showcases the making of the soundtrack.

We hear from principal composer Chuck E. Myers, composers Peter Murray and J Scott Rakozy, and more of the audio team as they explain the work done on accompanying the gameplay with just the right music to awaken the magic.

They also mention how they created a “relative” of the famous Hedwig’s Theme, almost as it was a more ancient version of it.

Not only do we learn about the game’s creation, but we also see a few glimpses of gameplay, which never hurt. You can watch the video below.

Hogwarts Legacy is coming on February 10, 2023 (following a recent delay) for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Just recently, we saw more of the gameplay in an extensive showcase. It was mostly set within the school itself, providing a look at the classes, common facilities, the combat system, and even the deep character creation. We also saw the surrounding open world in a sweet ASMR video a few days ago.

The developers promised to focus the next showcases on the outside world, so we’re going to see more about the world outside of Hogwarts. Yet, we don’t yet know when that will be aired just yet. Of course, you can expect full coverage of the upcoming livestream when it happens here on Twinfinite.