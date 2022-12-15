Genshin Impact Akitsu Kimodameshi Event Guide

Image Source: miHoYo

Genshin Impact update 3.3 introduces the new Akitsu Kimodameshi event, which allows players to earn plenty of rewards including currencies, resources, and a brand new weapon. Since the event is time-limited, you’ll definitely want to know how to tackle it efficiently. Here’s a full event guide for Akitsu Kimodameshi in Genshin Impact.

How to Start Akitsu Kimodameshi in Genshin Impact

First off, it’s important to note that the Akitsu Kimodameshi event is not accessible to everyone right off the bat. Here are the requirements you’ll have to meet in order to take part:

Reach Adventure Rank 30

Complete Archon Quest Chapter 2 Act 1

Complete Arataki Itto’s story quest, Taurus Iracundus Chapter 1 – Rise Up, Golden Soul

You can get through Itto’s story quest quickly by just using the Quick Start option, but if you’re still relatively new to Genshin Impact, it may be a little difficult to catch up with the story to reach Chapter 2 Act 1 quickly, as this takes place in the Inazuma region. Before you can even get there, you’ll need to clear the Archon Quests in Mondstadt and Liyue, which can take a ton of time.

Assuming you’ve met all of these conditions, you can then head over to the event area located on the eastern side of Chinju Forest, and just south of Kamisato Estate on Narukami Island.

The Akitsu Kimodameshi event will run from Dec. 15, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023, and the event shop will close on Jan. 9, 2023.

How to Play Akitsu Yuugei

For the Akitsu Kimodameshi event, you’ll earn event currency by playing through the Akitsu Yuugei mini-game, which is sort of like a pinball game where you’re tasked with bouncing balls all over a stage to try to break different elemental blocks.

In this mini-game, you’ll be moving your character around to control a bar, and your goal here is to bounce the ball towards the blocks in the center. One important thing to note is that the element of the bar will change depending on which character you’re using, and this will also infuse the ball with that particular element. By using an elemental ball to hit blocks of different elements, this will result in elemental reactions, allowing you to break even more blocks at once.

With that in mind, we definitely recommend creating a team of characters that utilize different elements. This will allow you to create more elemental reactions, and also adapt to the shifting blocks. The more blocks you break and the more modifiers you use, the more points you’ll get, allowing you to earn more event currency.

All Akitsu Kimodameshi Rewards

With enough event currency, you’ll then be able to start clearing out the shop for rewards, as listed below:

Crown of Insight

Hero’s Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Weapon Materials

Talent Materials

Mora

Toukabou Shigure

Parasol Talcum

The main prizes here are definitely the Toukabou Shigure, Crown of Insight, and the Parasol Talcum. While the sword isn’t really amazing on its own, it’s always nice to have an extra weapon option for your DPS characters. After that, feel free to spend your currency on any materials you might be lacking at the moment.

That does it for our Genshin Impact Akitsu Kimodameshi event guide. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including the best Genius Invokation cards to use, and how to get the new artifact sets.

