New Diablo 4 Burger Lets You Feel Lilith’s Rage in Your Mouth at Japan’s Burger King

Japanese Diablo 4 fans can sink their teeth into a new Lilithburger at Burger King.

Japan loves crossovers of all kinds, so collaborations between popular food chains and video games are rather common. Yet, most of them are related to games developed in Japan. The local branch of Burger King opted to go with something a little different with Diablo 4.

Today (it’s already Dec. 16 in Japan) the fast-food chain is launching a brand new Diablo 4 burger, the “Lilith Spicy Tomato Double Whopper Cheese.”

The burger carrying the name of the game’s demonic cover girl comes with two 100% beef patties grilled directly on an open flame, two slices of Cheddar cheese, two slices of Gouda cheese, and an especially developed “Tomato Hot Sauce” featuring the spiciness of chili pepper and garlic. Lettuce, tomato slices, onions, and pickles complete the filling, and all that goodness is sandwiched between two toasted sesame buns.

The price is a whopping (pun entirely intended) 1,420 yen for the burger and 1,720 yen for a set including medium fries and a medium beverage. That’s $10.30 and $12.48 respectively.

If you’re not into spicy burgers, you can opt for the Butcher Double Meat BBQ Cheeseburger or the Diablo Garlic Double Cheeseburger which have already been available since November. These are slightly cheaper at 1,390 yen for the sandwich or 1,690 yen for the set ($10.08 and $12.26 respectively).

Regardless of which burger you choose, you’re also walking home with a special Diablo 4 Lilith sticker until stock runs out.

You can check out the promotional images below, keeping in mind that the actual product likely doesn’t look that good, but Japanese chains often do get rather close.

Diablo 4 releases on June 6, 2023, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.