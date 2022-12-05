All Oathbound Part 1 Quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
If’s always nice when the Fortnite story questline gives an actual reward.
Every season of Fortnite features its own unique storyline of quests. This time around, you’ll be following the Oathbound questline. While these used to happen on a weekly basis, the last few seasons have seen them broken into parts. Here are all the Oathbound Part 1 quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Oathbound Part 1 Quests
For doing all of Oathbound part 1, you will unlock the Honor Duel Spray.
These are all 13 of the Oathbound Part 1 quests in order:
- Make Contact with AMIE at a Hologram Brazier (Anywhere)
- Download Pieces of Paradigm’s Encrypted Message from Data Beacons (3)
- Decode Paradigm’s Message at One Her Terminals
- Retrieve a Box of Refined Materials
- Place the Box of Refined Materials At Shattered Slabs
- Make Contact with AMIE at a Hologram Brazier (Shattered Slabs)
- Hit Kinetic Ore With Your Harvesting Tool To Collect Dropped Kinetic Chunks (3)
- Make Contact with AMIE at a Hologram Brazier (Anvil Square or Faulty Splits)
- Collect a Shockwave Hammer
- Travel 150 Meters by Bouncing With a Shockwave Hammer
- Damage Opponents With the Shockwave Hammer (50 Damage)
- Make Contact with AMIE at a Hologram Brazier (The Citadel)
- Assist in Defeating The Ageless Champion
Part 2 of the Oathbound questline won’t start for another 43 days, so in the meantime, it’s best to focus on the weekly quests.
This is everything you need to know about the Oathbound Part 1 quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. If you like to fill up the collections page, we have guides on all NPCs and all Fish.
