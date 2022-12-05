All Oathbound Part 1 Quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Image Source: Epic Games

If’s always nice when the Fortnite story questline gives an actual reward.

Every season of Fortnite features its own unique storyline of quests. This time around, you’ll be following the Oathbound questline. While these used to happen on a weekly basis, the last few seasons have seen them broken into parts. Here are all the Oathbound Part 1 quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Oathbound Part 1 Quests

For doing all of Oathbound part 1, you will unlock the Honor Duel Spray.

These are all 13 of the Oathbound Part 1 quests in order:

Make Contact with AMIE at a Hologram Brazier (Anywhere)

Download Pieces of Paradigm’s Encrypted Message from Data Beacons (3)

Decode Paradigm’s Message at One Her Terminals

Retrieve a Box of Refined Materials

Place the Box of Refined Materials At Shattered Slabs

Make Contact with AMIE at a Hologram Brazier (Shattered Slabs)

Hit Kinetic Ore With Your Harvesting Tool To Collect Dropped Kinetic Chunks (3)

Make Contact with AMIE at a Hologram Brazier (Anvil Square or Faulty Splits)

Collect a Shockwave Hammer

Travel 150 Meters by Bouncing With a Shockwave Hammer

Damage Opponents With the Shockwave Hammer (50 Damage)

Make Contact with AMIE at a Hologram Brazier (The Citadel)

Assist in Defeating The Ageless Champion

Part 2 of the Oathbound questline won’t start for another 43 days, so in the meantime, it’s best to focus on the weekly quests.

This is everything you need to know about the Oathbound Part 1 quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. If you like to fill up the collections page, we have guides on all NPCs and all Fish.

Related Posts