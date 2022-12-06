All Chainsaw Man Opening and Ending Songs

Bookending the incredible action and amazing characters featured in Chainsaw Man is an unsung hero to the anime series’ greatness: the music. The music sets the tone for each thrilling episode and plays us out leaving us wanting the next episode to start immediately. Here’s a list of all Chainsaw Man’s opening and closing music, compiled for your listening pleasure.

All the Music of Chainsaw Man (Intro & Outro)

The songs for Chainsaw Man were all uniquely composed by some of Japan’s most talented musical artists to fit the feel of each episode they accompany. Paired with their own individual outro animated sequences, these musical numbers are their own works of Chainsaw Man art and bring the anime to a whole different level.

Check out all the music and artists below, and be sure to listen to all the songs on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

KICK BACK – Kenshi Yonezu (Opening Song, All Episodes)

– Kenshi Yonezu (Opening Song, All Episodes) Chainsaw Blood – Vaundy (Episode 1)

– Vaundy (Episode 1) Time Left – ZutoMayo (Episode 2)

– ZutoMayo (Episode 2) Hawatari Niku Centi – Maximum the Hormone (Episode 3)

– Maximum the Hormone (Episode 3) Tablet – TOOBOE (Episode 4)

– TOOBOE (Episode 4) In the Backroom – syudou (Episode 5)

– syudou (Episode 5) Rendezvous – Kanaria (Episode 6)

– Kanaria (Episode 6) Chu, Tayousei – ano (Episode 7)

– ano (Episode 7) First Death – TK from Ling Tosite Sigure (Episode 8)

– TK from Ling Tosite Sigure (Episode 8) Deep Down – aimer (Episode 9)

With new episodes airing on releasing every Tuesday, check back as this list of amazing songs continues to grow. In the meantime, make a new playlist and rock out what we’ve got so far.

That’s everything you need to know about all the opening and closing music in Chainsaw Man. If you’re looking for more content about the anime series, find out how long Denji fought the Eternity devil, or why didn’t Makima get drunk.

Related Posts