Why Was Okoye Stripped of Her Rank in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Answered

Image Source: Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of the best MCU movies. A love letter to Chadwick Boseman but also a story about grief and moving on that affects all the Wakandan characters in the movie, especially Queen Ramonda (Angela Basset), Shuri (Letitia Wright), and Okoye (Danai Gurira). If you are wondering why was Okoye stripped of her rank in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, here’s the answer:

Why Did the Queen Strip Okoye of Her Rank in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Okoye was stripped of her rank in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever because she failed to protect Shuri on their trip to Boston and the Queen thought her daughter might be dead. Queen Ramonda didn’t want Shuri to go to Boston to search for Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) in the first place, as she had already lost a husband and a son, and she only accepted when Okoye told her she would be protecting Shuri at all times.

Queen Ramonda thought Shuri might have been killed and was furious and full of grief, so she lashed out to Okoye and took the thing she valued most: her position as leader of the Dora Milaje. The only good thing that came from Okoye not being part of the Dora is that she then became one of the Midnight Angels.

