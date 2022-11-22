Where to Find and Catch Glimmora in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Glimmora is a Rock/Poison-type Pokemon that debuted in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Glimmora’s special ability called Toxic Debris scatters poison spikes at the feet of the opposing team when the Pokemon takes damage from physical moves. If you’re wondering how to obtain Glimmora in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here. So, without any further delay, let’s dive deep into the details.

Glimmora Location in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Glimmora can be found inside the cave on the way to Research Lab 4 of The Great Crater of Paldea. Since it is found within Area Zero in the Great Crater of Paldea, players can’t access this region until they finish all the questlines.

Therefore, we highly recommend evolving Glimmora from Glimmet at level 35 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Glimmet is native to the caves, so trainers can find the critter at the following locations only:

South Province (Area Six) around Alfornada

A mountain region east of Porto Marinada in West Province (Area Two)

The northwest of Glaseado Mountain and a small section in the northeast

Dalizapa Passage south of Glaseado Mountain

The eastern portion of East Province (Area Three)

Image source: The Pokemon Company

After catching Glimmet, the final step is to hit level 35 in order to evolve the critter into Glimmora. To speed up this process, we highly recommend using EXP Candies, which can be obtained from Tera Raid Battles.

Glimmora Stats and Abilities

Glimmora has two unique abilities – Toxic Debris and Corrosion. Toxic Debris scatters poison spikes at the feet of the opposing team when the Pokemon takes damage from physical moves. At the same time, the Corrosion ability allows the user to poison Steel-type and Poison-type opponents.

HP : 83

: 83 Attack : 55

: 55 Defense : 90

: 90 Special Attack : 130

: 130 Special Defense : 81

: 81 Speed : 86

: 86 Total Combat Points: 525

That’s everything you need to know about evolving Glimmet into Glimmora in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

Related Posts