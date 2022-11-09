When Will Legend Token Cosmetics Come Back to the Store in Apex Legends? Answered

Image Source: EA

Legend Tokens don’t have that much purpose, but here is when the cosmetics you can use them on should return.

Players have been noticing that Apex Legends cosmetics that can be purchased for Legend Tokens have been absent from the store. With all the changes the store goes through week to week, the items offered can be confusing. Here’s what we know about when Legend Token cosmetics will be coming back to the store in Apex Legends.

When Will Legend Token Cosmetics Return to Apex Legends?

The start of this season in Apex Legends has seen the Featured section of the store with items only available for Apex Coins. However, that’s somewhat normal for the start of a season when the game wants you to spend the most on older skins and the new character. The current sale will be over next Tuesday, Nov. 15 and the shop should then change back over to showing items available to buy with Legend Tokens.

The current frustration makes sense as the final few weeks of last season took place almost entirely as the Fight or Fright event. That meant the featured section of the store where Legend Token reskin items are usually found was instead full of event cosmetics. Considering there aren’t many uses for Legend Tokens as it is, players have certainly been feeling the lack of ways to spend them. Once every character has been purchased for 12,000 Legend Tokens each, the Legend Tokens usually just sit there until the shop changes favorably or a new season starts.

That is all the information we have regarding when Legend Token cosmetics will be coming back to the store in Apex Legends. If you’ve not yet played the new season, maybe this trailer for the battle pass will change your mind.

Related Posts