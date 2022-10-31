Apex Legends Season 15 Battle Pass Trailer Offers Look at Reactive Charge Rifle Skins

We’re only one single day away from the 15th season of Apex Legends. We have gotten several trailers before this one, but this new trailer is likely the one that players have been waiting for as it pertains to the wealth of items available in the upcoming battle pass.

The trailer also directly shows off the legendary skins that will be available through the battle pass, starting with something that should make every single Ash main very happy. Ash’s legendary skin is called Imperial Assailant and will be available at tier 25 in the battle pass.

Meanwhile, the tier 50 legendary skin will be for Revenant, called Mail Order Monster. While the new season starts a day late for Halloween, the skin is still absolutely excellent.

Every single battle pass always comes with a legendary weapon skin right off the bat, and this time around it’s the Obsidian Night skin for the Havoc. If you’re in the same boat as the rest of us wondering why the Havoc doesn’t get much love with awesome legendary skins, this will absolutely change that.

The level 100 and level 110 skins in the battle pass are always reactive for one specific weapon, and for this season, it’s a Charge Rifle. Specifically, it is the Laser Eviscerator and Cosmic Cannon skins. If you want these, you’ll have to get through the whole battle pass before the end of the season.

Apex Legends season 15 is bringing in the new legend Catalyst, and we have already covered the excellent trailer showing what this new legend brings to the games.

