What Strongholds Are in Warzone 2 & How They Work

Warzone 2.0 makes a significant change to the Warzone formula by adding AI-controlled enemy locales. You might’ve stumbled across them and found yourself in some danger. These spaces are called Strongholds, and here’s everything you need to know about Strongholds and how they work in Warzone 2.0.

What Strongholds Are in Warzone 2? Answered

Strongholds are what they sound like; they are AI-controlled locales that will attack any player who stumbles upon them. To expand upon the previous point, Strongholds are in both Warzone 2.0 and the DMZ mode, with the former mode offering you a few rewards upon completion. However, they work a bit differently in Warzone 2.0 than they do in the DMZ mode.

In case you’re wondering, the DMZ mode requires you, or a team member, to have a keycard to access a Stronghold. In Warzone 2.0, you do not need a key, and for the sake of this discussion, we’ll focus on how they work in Warzone 2.0.

How Do Strongholds Work in Warzone 2? Answered

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

To conquer a Stronghold, you must first know how they work. Strongholds appear on the in-game map at the end of the first circle. Once they appear, head over to a Stronghold to engage in combat with waves of AI-controlled combatants. While fighting the AI, you will also be tasked with defusing a bomb.

You’ll want to complete both tasks as quickly as possible, as conquering a Stronghold first will grant you a UAV sweep of the area, your Custom Loadout, and a Blacksite keycard. If you aren’t the first to complete one, you’ll only receive your Custom Loadout. Black Sites are a tougher version of a Stronghold, and completing one of these will grant you a permanent unique weapon blueprint and better in-game loot.

That’s everything you need to know about Strongholds, including what they are and how they work. Below, you’ll find plenty of Warzone-related content, such as the best SMGS and sniper rifles or a breakdown of all the new changes introduced in Warzone 2.0.

Related Posts