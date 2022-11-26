What Oricorio’s Weakness Is in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Oricorio, a Pokemon native to the Alola region, is best known for having multiple forms, or styles, with different types. It can be difficult to defeat an Oricorio because each Style has one type that’s different from the others, so here’s everything you need to know on what Oricorio’s weakness is in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What Types Is Oricorio Weak To? Answered

Every Oricorio, regardless of its form, is part Flying-type, has the ability Dancer, and the same move set; however, Oricorio’s signature move Revelation Dance will change to match the unique type of each form. The interesting part is the type they don’t share, so here is each Oricorio form and its weaknesses:

Sensu Style

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Oricorio Sensu Style is Ghost and Flying, making its weaknesses Dark, Ghost, Electric, Rock, and Ice.

Pa’u Style

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Oricorio Pa’u Style is Psychic and Flying, but because Flying resists Bug, its weaknesses are also Dark, Ghost, Electric, Rock, and Ice.

Baile Style

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Oricorio Baile Style is Fire and Flying, so it’s weak to Rock (x4 damage), Water, and Electric. Watch out for Stealth Rock because this Oricorio will lose half its health upon switching in.

Pom Pom Style

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Oricorio Pom Pom Style has the fewest weaknesses, just Rock and Ice. It’s also the first form you encounter in your journey, as a wild Pokemon near Los Platos.

That's everything we have about Orcorio's weaknesses in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

