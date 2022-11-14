Early on in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, shortly after T’Chala’s moving funeral ceremony in Wakanda, we see Queen Ramonda at the UN in Geneva, Switzerland. There are a few recognizable nations seated around the room, but then there’s one that looks familiar yet different. Here’s everything you need to know about what Etats Unis is in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

What Is Etats Unis in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

At the UN, we see Ramonda walking up to the front of the room to explain why Wakanda is afraid of sharing Vibranium with the rest of the world. She explains that they’re not afraid of the destructive power of Vibranium. Instead, they’re more worried about the destructive power of the other nations that might get their hands on the extremely rare metal.

During this scene, some of the biggest powers in the world can be seen around the room, and the largest one that people seem to be confused by is Etats Unis. The answer is simple enough in that it is the French name for the United States. On top of that, the man behind the Etats Unis nameplate was wearing a USA flag lapel pin on his suit jacket.

Interestingly enough, the French end up being the ones with egg on their face in this scene as the Dora Milaje bring in a small group of soldiers from the European nation. These French soldiers were apprehended at a Wakandan research site attempting to steal Vibranium from the African nation.

That’s all there is to know about what Etats Unis is in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. If you haven’t yet seen the film, then check out our review of the movie right here.

