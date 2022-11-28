Warzone 2 Trello: Link & How To Use

Image via Activision

Since Warzone 2 is in its beginning stages, players may run into several bugs in various matches. These instances can cause laggy performances and glitches, preventing you from playing the game. So, if you want to keep track of future updates that can potentially solve these issues, we’ll show you how to use the Warzone 2 Trello board and provide you with the link to the site.

Warzone 2 Trello Board Explained

The Warzone 2 Trello board is a helpful tool that can show you the latest information about the game and the current status of updates. Raven Software created this platform to communicate with fans, where they can see a list of notable issues, patch notes, and events. You can follow this link to view the Warzone 2 Trello board.

At the left side of the screen, users can explore the ‘Information’ section to look at the Call of Duty Code of Conduct, the Ricochet Anti-Cheat, and many more. Then, you can check out the current season’s Warzone Patch Notes and keep track of important dates with the ‘Schedule’ tabs.

The most important parts of the Warzone 2 Trello board are the multiple Issues sections:

Screenshot via Warzone 2 Trello

There are four categories of Issues: Global, Battle Royale, DMZ, and Resolved. When looking at these Trello cards, you can view recent game issues, including a Most Wanted Contract bug in Battle Royale and a DMZ Heli Mission tracking progress glitch.

The Resolved section allows users to look at fixed issues, along with a date that indicates the update’s time of release. For example, one card showcases a resolution for the Missing Squad Widget bug.

Now that you know how to use the Warzone 2 Trello board, you can follow the link to see the latest news. For more content about the game, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including our guides about Strongholds, Warzone 2.0 cross-platform capabilities, and how to get the Tactical Nuke Contract.

