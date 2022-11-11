10 Valorant Gift Guide Ideas They’ll Leave Their Desks to Unwrap Faster Than an Ulted Neon at Full Sprint

Image Source: Riot Games

It’s the holiday season, but if you’ve got a Valorant addict in the house or one burrowed in a gaming den nearby then you’ll need the right kind of gift to get them off the computer. Fear not, as Twinfinite has compiled some clever ideas that should prove just the hot ticket. So, here’s our list of 10 Valorant gift ideas for those in need of inspiration. We’ll start on the cheaper end of things and work our way up.

Valorant Gift Card For Skins

No matter who you’re purchasing a Valorant gift for, the chances are very high that they love weapon skins. But they aren’t cheap. In fact, that’s a major understatement; being a Valorant weapon-skin enthusiast is a very expensive hobby, and so your special someone is going to highly appreciate a Valorant gift card. You can purchase them over on Amazon for various different amounts, but to give you a rough idea if you’re new to Valorant, a decent skin typically costs around $20.

Custom Posters

Image Source: Game Gift Store

Etsy has all sorts of fun Valorant-themed gift ideas, and one of our favorites is a custom poster. There are lots vendors you can choose from, but Game Gift Store’s digital prints are top quality and come with excellent reviews. You can input a custom gamertag in the image and then have it printed professionally somewhere to frame. Very cool!

Agent-Themed Mousepad

Image Source: LAnimeDesign

Etsy comes up with the goods once again if you’re interested in purchasing a Valorant-themed mousepad as a gift. There’s a huge range to choose from, with all manner of different designs and sizes. If you’re not a gamer yourself then our recommendation is to always go with a fairly large size. Valorant is a game that requires lots of swiping of the mouse, so don’t go for something small and more akin to what you’d see at an office desk.

Valorant Props

Image Source: Zhus Prop

Yet another Etsy special for this gift idea, this time courtesy of a vendor called Zhus Prop. These are especially well-crafted props that include all sorts of Valorant-themed items and weapons from the game that would make a perfect fit for an avid Valorant player’s desk or shelf. You’re looking at around $100 for the better ones.

Valorant Montage Edit From a Fiverr Editor

Image Source: Riot Games

There’s nothing quite like capturing your best frags and gameplay with a well-edited montage. Editing isn’t easy, though, and it’s quite time-consuming. Thankfully, there are dozens of talented editors available for hire over on Fiverr, and they offer all sorts of montage packages to suit your budget. To pull this gift off you will, of course, need to have your special someone send over a bunch of clips, and so they might put two and two together as to what you’re up to. Still, the chances are they’ll love the result either way! Head over to Fiverr, search ‘Valorant editing,’ and choose a well-reviewed editor if you like the sound of this one.

Coaching Session(s) With a Radiant (Fiverr)

Image Source: Riot Games

Another Fiverr idea is to purchase coaching sessions with a professional coach or Radiant player (that’s the highest rank in the game if you’re not up to speed). Now, you need to be a little careful here as purchasing coaching sessions might be taken the wrong way! But in reality, even the very best Valorant players could use tips and advice, and so we think this is a gift that would definitely be appreciated by someone looking to improve their skills, regardless of their abilities.

Before pulling the trigger on this gift, make sure you do your research. Find a coach who is well-reviewed, speak to them first via direct message or email, and make sure they understand the assignment. You will need to know the rank and ability of the player you are purchasing coaching sessions for.

Keyboard & Mouse

Image Source: Razer

Most competitive PC players put a very high value on having the right equipment, and FPS games like Valorant really require a decent mouse and keyboard. It makes for a very suitable gift, though you’ll need to be sure it’s one your friend or loved one actually needs, and that what you’re purchasing is going to be of appropriate quality. Don’t skimp on this one; buy a keyboard/mouse combo from a reputable brand, such as the Razer products we’ve pictured above. Along with Razer, Logitech and Corsair are highly regarded brands.

Riot Games Valorant Merchandise

Image Source: Riot Games

Who doesn’t love official merchandise? Everyone does, is the answer. There’s lots to choose from over on Riot Games’ official store, from apparel to mouse pads to statues of the games’ various Agents. As you’d expect, the official stuff comes at a higher price point than what you’d find on Etsy, but the quality is generally higher and it’s extra special for being official.

Headset

Image Source: Steelseries

Just as with the keyboard and mouse we listed earlier, having a good headset is majorly important to competitive gamers. Especially in Valorant, hearing the enemies’ footsteps and having a solid microphone to communicate with teammates is absolutely critical. There are lots of great options when it comes to headsets, but we’re particularly keen on the Arctis Steelseries line (pictured above) for the excellent quality of both the sound and microphone. You’ll pay a premium for these headsets over cheaper, no-name brands, but it’s really worth paying for.

Gaming Chair

Image source: Secretlabs

When you’re hunched over a desk playing a video game for hours at a time, the importance of a good gaming chair cannot be understated. Every gamer wants a cool and comfy gaming chair. The trouble is that while many of the cheaper ones look great, they aren’t especially comfortable or well-designed ergonomically speaking. Secretlab chairs are; they’re the creme de la creme of gaming chairs, and there’s a high chance your special someone would absolutely love one. Unfortunately, they aren’t cheap. As in, over $300! Still, if you can stretch for it then we guarantee you’ll put a massive smile on the face of its recipient.

That wraps up our 10 best Valorant gift guide ideas. We hope it’s given you some food for thought as you consider something suitable for a loved one. If you’re still pondering options outside of Valorant, though, search Twinfinite for lots of other gaming gift guide features, including our Nintendo mega-fan gift guide.

