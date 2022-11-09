Top 10 Best Pro Female Valorant Players

Valorant boasts one of the most competitive and professional female scenes in all of esports. The publisher’s Game Changers series is paving the way for females to compete in a separate ecosystem designed to provide opportunities to aspiring professionals and help young players improve organically over time.

So far, the rate of that improvement has been hugely impressive and paints an immensely bright future for female Valorant, and the scene is already highlighted by a number of rising stars making their mark. Here, only a week ahead of the much-anticipated inaugural Game Changers Champions event, we’re wrapping up the top 10 best female players in Valorant.

Stats and earnings totals in this article have been pulled from Liquipedia and VLR.gg.

Jasmie “Jazzyk1ns” Manankil

Image source: Cloud9

Cloud9 White is arguably the best female Valorant team in the world, and Jasmie “Jazzyk1ns” Manankil is their cracked duelist who has helped them win every major competition in the region so far. A Jett and Raze specialist, Manakil is typically topping the scoreboard with aggressive plays that landed her an impressive 1.48 KDA and 225 ACS per map during North America Game Changers Series I. Her success has earned her among the highest winnings of any female player at over $20,000.

Melanie “meL” Capone

Image source: Cloud9

Highly regarded as perhaps the best female player in North American, Melanie “meL” Capone is one of the bright stars leading the way for the Game Changers scene, as well as female esports in general. Now a Chamber main, meL’s superb aim and clever sentinel play saw her hit the highest KDA and ACS in North American Game Changers Series I with 1.68 and 297 respectively! She’s also the highest-earning player on this list with approximate tournament earnings over $21,000.

Michaela “mimi” Lintrup

Image source: G2 Esports

There are a lot of duelists on this list, but Michaela “mimi” Lintrup isn’t one of them. She’s a sentinel main, playing Agents like Killjoy and Viper to an extremely high standard. As a result, she’s arguably G2 Gozen’s most valuable player for her versatility and deep Agent pool. Mimi has been with G2 Gozen since the team transitioned to Valorant, having previously played CS:GO as XSET female prior to 2020. Along with the rest of her team, she’s among the most experienced pro female players on the Game Changers circuit.

Petra “Petra” Stoker

Image source: G2 Esports

Another superb Initiator is G2’s Petra Stoker (pictured far left), the highly experienced Danish player who has been with the team since the beginning (and XSET Female as a CS:GO player before that). She’s helped her team eclipse the rest of the European Game Changers scene with high-level Sova, Skye, and KAY/O gameplay. During the last Game Changers playoffs, she hit 218 ACS and 1.32 KDA. Along with her teammates, she has the highest earnings of any Game Changers player in Europe at over $9,000.

Anja “aNNja” Vasalic

ImagImage source: G2 Esports

Initiators are some of the strongest Agent types in Valorant right now, and Anja “aNNja” Vasalic is among the best in the entire Game Changers scene. Once a player for G2 Gozen, Vasalic now plays with GuildX, a team widely considered Europe’s second-best and will be competing during Game Changers Champions later this November.

aNNja is especially strong on KAY/O and Breach, hitting an impressive 30% HS accuracy during the EMEA Game Changers playoffs and 1.32 KDA as she helped her team place second in the tournament behind G2 Gozen. All eyes will be on aNNja and the rest of GuildX to see if they can outperform the rest of the international competition and prove Europe is the strongest region for female players.

Yağmur “Smurfette” Gündüz

Image source: Guild

Guild X is Europe’s second-best team as of the last EMEA Game Changers Series in 2022, and Turkish female player Yağmur “Smurfette” Gündüz is their cracked duelist leading the way with 266.5 ACS over 540 rounds (Raze/Jett) and 1.27 KD. Gündüz has a career tournament earnings of approximately $6,856.

Kayla “flowerful” Horton

Image Source: SR flowerful via Twitter

Cloud9 White has dominated the North American female Valorant scene since its inception, but Shopify Rebellion has been slowly catching up and is now right on its heels. Leading the charge is flowerful, having joined the team in June of 2021 and quickly establishing herself as among the region’s best Chamber mains — a valuable commodity in the current meta. Thanks to flowerful’s consistent performances that frequently see her hit 220+ ACS and over 1.2 KD, Shopify Rebellion will be looking to make an impression in Berlin at Game Changers Champions this November.

Ava ‘florescent’ Eugene

Image Source: Misfits Gaming

Many of the players featured on this list are highly experienced professionals with a fairly long history in esports at the highest of levels. Ava ‘florescent’ Eugene is anything but that. She’s only 16 and something of a young prodigy as far as the female scene goes having gone from Iron 1 to the leaderboard and then Radiant in just one year. Florescent was signed to Misfits Gaming shortly after and has already proven herself at their Tier 1 of North America’s Game Changers league.

Unfortunately, florescent and Misfits didn’t qualify for Champions this November and so we’ll have to wait a little longer to see Game Changers’ brightest young star on LAN. It probably won’t be that long, though, if she continues tearing up the scene in 2023!

Mathilde “Nelo” Beltoise

Image source: TENSTAR

Another absolutely cracked sentinel, Mathilde “Nelo” Beltoise pops off on both Killjoy and Chamber. She’s actually the only player on this list beyond the two G2 players who have a Game Changers title to her name, having won both 2021 series with TENSTAR NOVA. So far in 2022, the team hasn’t enjoyed the same level of success, but Nelo has still hit respectable numbers, topping 1.41 KDA and 234 ACS. Her career earnings are an impressive $6,332.

Odella “enerii” Abraham

Image source: Alter Ego

This list is dominated by female Valorant players from Europe and North American, but Odella “enerii” Abraham is one of the big stars from the APAC region. She’s an Indonesian player for Alter Ego Celestè who has more or less won every notable female tournament in the region. A flexible duelist capable of playing Neon, Raze, and Jett, her stats from the most recent APAC Open are hugely impressive, topping the board with 1.82 KDA and 326 ACS per map.

Unfortunately for Alter Ego Celeste, the team won’t be competing at Game Changers Champions later this November. That’s because X10 Sapphire knocked them out at the qualification stage and took their spot, suggesting we may soon be looking at adding a few of their players to this list once the action kicks off in Berlin.

That wraps Twinfinite’s list of the best female Valorant players. For more content related to the game, why not check out our recent list of the best Agents to play on Pearl?

