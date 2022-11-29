Red Forman Is Back to Put His Foot Up Your Ass in That ’90s Show

Image via Netflix

The official teaser for the highly-anticipated sequel, That ’90s Show, has been released to showcase the return of Kitty and Red Forman as they take on the new roles as grandparents.

In this teaser, we see the latest cast of whimsical characters in the well-known basement of the series, which was the popular hangout spot for the main character, Eric Forman, and his friends in That ’70s Show. But, since this Netflix show is a sequel, fans now get to experience the ’90s era with Eric’s daughter, Leia.

The story of That ’90s Show begins when Leia visits her grandparent’s home for the summer in the year 1995. She quickly makes new friends at Point Place, and just like her father and his group, it doesn’t take long for them to “chill” in the basement.

Many characters from That ’70s Show will be returning for this series, including Eric Forman (Topher Grace), Donna Forman (Laura Prepon), Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis), and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama). Although they don’t have prominent roles, fans can expect to see them in one special episode, but they could make a surprise appearance as time goes on.

With That ’90s Show, we finally get to see the next generation of the beloved Forman family. But, of course, there will also undoubtedly be homages to the previous series, like the fact that Leia is named after Eric’s favorite Star Wars character.

Whether you are a newcomer or a longtime fan of the show, you can watch That ’90s Show on Jan.19. For more Netflix content, you can check out the latest news about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Wednesday, the Witcher series, and Record of Ragnarok Season 2.

