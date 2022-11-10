Netflix Continues to Milk the Witcher Franchise as Blood Origin Prequel Gets New Trailer

Image via Netflix

Today Netflix revealed a brand new trailer of the upcoming The Witcher show, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The trailer focuses on showing some of the characters that we will meet during this new four-episode adventure, which is set 1,200 years before the age of Geralt of Rivia.

It depicts a world dominated by elves much different from the human-ruled one we’re used to within the franchise.

According to Netflix, the show tells a tale lost to history including the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that led to the Conjunction of the Spheres, which joined the worlds of monsters, men, and elves.

That being said, with three seasons of the main series (plus a coming fourth season that will lose Henry Cavill in favor of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt), the prequel animated movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf starring Vesemir, several documentaries, and even a fireplace video in about two years, it certainly feels that the streaming giant is starting to milk the franchise created by Andrzej Sapkowski and carried to worldwide popularity by CD Projekt’s games.

Yet, if you can’t wait for this one (which will release on 25 December as a Christmas treat for the fans), you can watch the trailer below.

If you’re more interested in the games, CD Projekt is working on multiple projects including the beginning of a new mainline trilogy, while a remake of the original game of the series is also being developed.