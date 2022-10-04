CD Projekt RED Confirms Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel, New IP, & Extensive Plans for the Witcher IP

Today, developers CD Projekt Red took to Twitter to discuss their long-term product outlook, which is set to include plenty of content for the Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, including a lot of information on the sequels for both series. Alongside this, it was also revealed that a brand new IP was in development that would be distinct from the two series mentioned above and that it’ll be developed 100 percent internally by a small team.

You can see an exact breakdown of all the exciting news and details right down below:

Cyberpunk 2077 Phatom Liberty – Upcoming major DLC for Cyberpunk.

– Upcoming major DLC for Cyberpunk. Project Sirius – An innovative take on The Witcher universe telling an unforgettable story for existing fans.

– An innovative take on The Witcher universe telling an unforgettable story for existing fans. Project Polaris – A story-driven open-world RPG Witcher 3 sequel trilogy.

– A story-driven open-world RPG Witcher 3 sequel trilogy. Project Canis Majoris – A new story-driven, single-player open-world RPG standalone title set within The Witcher universe.

– A new story-driven, single-player open-world RPG standalone title set within The Witcher universe. Project Orion – A Cyberpunk 2077 sequel that will prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe.

– A Cyberpunk 2077 sequel that will prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe. Project Hadar – A new standalone IP distinct from The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077.

While information is still a bit sparse regarding a bunch of these projects, the fact that a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 has been confirmed and that the Witcher 3 sequel project will be a trilogy is big news. The mystery surrounding the standalone that will be set in the world of The Witcher and the unique IP is also very interesting.

For more info on all of this, be sure to check back to Twinfintie for plenty of updates.

Related Posts