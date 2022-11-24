Netflix Drops Premiere Date for Record of Ragnarok Season 2
You can’t go wrong with Record of Ragnarok if you wanting some action-packed anime.
Netflix seems to be keeping its record of offering interesting anime going. Today, a trailer dropped for the upcoming second season of Record of Ragnarok. We also now know that the new season’s premiere isn’t all that far away, either. The 15-episode season will be broken into two parts, with the first ten episodes arriving on Jan. 26. There hasn’t been any further information on when the latter five episodes will be available.
This new season will again be produced by studios Graphinica and Yumeta Company, the same partnership that created the Muv-Luv Alternative anime. Record of Ragnarok is a battle anime full of terrific fights between humans and gods. If you’re in the mood for action, it’s a good watch.
Record of Ragnarok is adapted from the manga from writers Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui, with art by Ajichika.
Viz Media, which publishes the English translation of the manga, gives a brief summary of the story:
The valkyrie Brunhilde has convinced the gods to give humanity a chance at redemption through combat in the Valhalla arena. Seeking a quick end to the proceedings, the gods present their first fighter, Thor, the Norse god of thunder. Facing him is a warrior said to be the strongest in the history of mankind, the legendary general Lü Bu!
If you cannot wait for the new season, there are currently four volumes of Record of Ragnarok available in English, with the fifth coming on Jan. 17. That leaves plenty of time to read it before the series returns.
- 10 Best Shonen Jump Anime, Ranked From Strong to Mightiest
- When Does the Blue Lock Anime Come Out? Answered
- Top 10 Toys Based on Anime & Manhwa
- When Does the Chainsaw Man Anime Dub Come Out? Answered
- Top 10 Best Tall Anime Characters, Ranked