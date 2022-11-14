Gen 2 Pokemon hold a special place in many hearts. Back in 2017, the Gen 2 Pokemon GO update introduced 80 new Pokemon to game, including two new Eeveelutions: Umbreon and Espeon. Umbreon is the Darkness-type evolution of Eevee, and here’s how to get Umbreon in Pokemon GO.

How Do You Get Umbreon in Pokemon GO?

Just as nicknames could be used to force an Eevee into a Jolteon, Flareon, or Vaporeon Evolution in the past, you can get Umbreon in Pokemon GO by naming it a specific name before using candy to evolve it. According to players across the world, the name in this case is “Tamao.”

Nickname your Eevee “Tamao,” then use candy to start an evolution, and ta-da, an Umbreon should be yours. Keep in mind this trick likely only works well the first time around, as was the case with past Eeveelutions.

In the Pokemon games, players would get this Pokemon by acquiring a high friendship stat with their Eevee through bonding, and then leveling it up during the nighttime. The Pokemon was known mainly for its sleek body and dark-type attacks, including Pursuit, Feint Attack, and Assurance. You can check out this Pokemon’s Gold and Silver Pokedex entries below:

Gold: When agitated, this Pokémon protects itself by spraying poisonous sweat from its pores. Silver: When darkness falls, the rings on the body begin to glow, striking fear in the hearts of anyone nearby.

Now that you know how to get Umbreon in Pokemon GO, be sure to check our complete wiki guide for the popular mobile game to see more tips and tricks.

Related Posts