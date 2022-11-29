Microsoft Flight Simulator Gulfstream G650 Announced; Seattle-Tacoma Airport & More Released

Screenshot via Cockspur

Today third-party developers shared relevant news about add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including both aircraft and scenery.

We start with an announcement from Cockspur, which will release a Gulfstream G650 made by an indie developer. It’s coming “very soon” and more info has been promised “shortly.”

While we wait for that, you can check out a single screenshot below.

Screenshot via Cockspur

SanScene3D also announced a new airport by showing a single screenshot. It’s Lhasa Gonggar Airport (ZULS), serving the capital of Tibet.

Earlier this year, the developer announced the “Tibet Journey” package, and it’s likely that this is part of it.

Screenshot via SamScene3D

Another announcement comes from Tailstrike Designs, which finally shared a release date for Václav Havel Airport Prague (LKPR) in the Czech Republic.

It’ll include the following features and it’ll come on Dec. 5 on Aerosoft’s store.

Aerosoft VGDS,

Highly detailed models with Photoreal Textures,

Custom Runway, Taxiway and Apron Lights according to Real Life Charts (Including Guard Lights),

November 2022 Runway, Taxiway, Apron and stands layout (New L1 Taxiway included),

Full Terminal Interior Modelling,

Custom and accurate Taxiway signage,

Custom Airport Service Road Traffic,

Accurate Airport Terrain Slope,

High Resolution Custom Aerial Image,

Custom Jetways based for each Pier,

Stands with accurate Airline Parking Codes and many more…

A rather big surprise release comes from a collaboration between two developers, AmSim and Beautiful Model of the World. It’s Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (KSEA) in the United States.

It’s available on Orbx Direct for $22.67 and it comes with the following features.

Animated Jetways

Custom ground markings

High-resolution custom ground textures, dirt and other details

Surrounding buildings fully modeled

Night lighting

Parallax windows

While it’s always nice to see new airports, unfortunately, Beautiful Model of the World has put on hold its previously-advertised all-access program which promised unlimited access to all of the developer’s airports present and future for a one-time payment of €32.

Several months ago, the developer stopped delivering its airports to subscribers citing the interruption of PayPal services due to its location in Russia, but continued releasing them separately on the official marketplace, Orbx Direct, and SimMarket, causing widespread malcontent among those who have already paid for the promised service but aren’t receiving it anymore. At the moment, the developer says on its site that membership will be “available soon” but there is no information about when or how.

Screenshots via Beautiful Model of the World & AmSim

Last, but definitely not least, we get another beautiful release from Northern Sky Studio, which launched Juneau International Airport (PAJN) in Alaska, United States.

It’s available on Orbx Direct for $17.79 with the following features.

The most detailed replica of airport buildings and vehicles

Custom surroundings

All materials created for full PBR

Shading and occlusion (texture baking) effects on all airport buildings

High-resolution building textures

Use of native, highly efficient gITF models

Custom orthophoto for the airport and surrounding areas

Screenshots via Northern Sky Studio

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.