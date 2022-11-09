While we already know Kratos to be the titular God of War, trying to stop the end of the world is going to take more than just anger and a trusty companion by his side. As such, it is important to hone your fighting skills and make sure your gear is up to snuff. If you are going to stop Odin and his nefarious plans, here’s everything you’ll need to know about how to get XP fast in God of War Ragnarok.

Getting XP Fast in God of War Ragnarok

XP in God of War Ragnarok doesn’t necessarily make you stronger, as that is largely based on your equipment, but what it does is allow you to unlock skills that can make combat more satisfying and strategic.

There are several ways in which you can get XP fast in the game, and they include:

Combat Encounters

Main Story Missions

Weapon Skill Labors

Favors

Treasure Maps

Artifacts

Trials of Muspelheim

Combat Encounters

As expected, anytime you are in a fight in God of War Ragnarok, you are going to be walking away with precious XP, so don’t avoid fights if you can. Not only are you getting valuable practice, but also building up your XP to unlock the next more powerful skill.

Main Story Missions

Naturally, following the main narrative is going to move the plot along, and with it comes massive XP rewards. Once you are done with whatever optional things you can do at the moment, dive back in for the main plot and its rewards.

Weapon Skill Labors

As shared in our guide on Weapon Skill Labors, learning skills is only the beginning. To truly master them and gain an enhancement, you must use the skills as much as you can, with each tier rewarding you with more XP. So don’t be shy about unleashing your whole arsenal when given the chance.

Favors

Favors are optional side quests that Kratos can complete, and not only are you looking at more story to flesh out the universe, but also sweet rewards in terms of XP and other important resources. Complete them whenever you can to get a leg up on your opponents.

Treasure Maps

There will be occasions when you will stumble upon a Treasure Map in a Realm, which will contain hints on where to find buried Treasure. Be sure to keep an eye out for landmarks shown, and you could be walking away with more bounty and XP for your troubles.

Artifacts

Picking up baubles doesn’t just give you a way to earn Hacksilver, each one rewards XP as well, and once you have a full set, there is even a bonus reward to enjoy. So be sure to keep those eyes sharp as you travel across the Nine Realms.

Trials of Muspelheim

Once you are nearing the endgame, your best bet to get more XP is through the enjoyable and infinitely replayable Trials of Muspelheim. Face up to each of the challenges and become a better fighter, all while earning XP to make your next skill unlock.

Now that you are caught up on how to get XP fast in God of War Ragnarok, the world needs your saving. For more help, be sure to check out our guides on how to heal, what to do first in the game, and check out the voice actors. Feel free to also peruse the related content below.

