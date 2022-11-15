Image Source: Sony Santa Monica via Twinfinite

If you want to succeed in the end game of God of War Ragnarok, you have no choice but to go on a hunt for the lesser available crafting/upgrading resources. Some are locked behind hefty challenges that make upgrading your gear worth it when you have to fight the same enemies again. In this instance, you’re definitely going to be dealing with a bit of frustration. Here’s how to get Tempered Remnants in God of War Ragnarok.

Where to Find Tempered Remnants in God of War Ragnarok

As with every other resource of the Remnant type (Fortified and Hardened), the only place to get Tempered Remnants is from the red chests after beating the bosses you’ll face as part of The Last Remnants of Asgard Favor. There are 10 of these fights you’ll have to go through, but you can always take a break between them and use the stocked Tempered Remnants for some upgrading to make future fights some amount easier.

While the other Remnant resources fix up both the Leviathan Axe and your shield, it’s finally time for Kratos’ armor to get some love. The game’s rarer armor pieces such as the Breastplate of Guiding Light chest piece, or the Bracers of Raven Tears wrist armor all require Tempered Remnants to reach their higher upgrade levels. Seeing as there is a finite number of red chests, you’ll have to be very decisive about what armor pieces you use Tempered Remnants on.

That is everything you need to know about how to get Tempered Remnants in God of War Ragnarok. In other big God of War Ragnarok guides, Patch 2.02 was released today and we have a guide explaining all the new changes.

Related Posts