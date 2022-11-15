God of War Ragnarok Patch Notes 2.02 Explained

Image Source: Sony Santa Monica

If any God of War Ragnarok players on PS4 have been having crashing problems, this should correct them.

A new patch for God of War Ragnarok has dropped. While it doesn’t do anything necessarily incredible, there are definitely a few changes that players should be aware of when downloading it. Here is our full explanation of the God of War Ragnarok update 2.02 patch notes.

As said, there’s not too much going on in the new patch, but God of War Ragnarok players on PS4 should be happy if they have been facing some issues.

As far as the PS5 goes, the notes only mention “service adjustments” which could mean anything. It’s likely any adjustments, in this case, are simply tiny tweaks to the game. If you’ve been experiencing some odd crashes when playing God of War Ragnarok, those problems should be alleviated.

The full fixes are:

Fixed a rare crash that could occur at the end of the first boss fight.

Fixed a crash that could appear randomly during gameplay.

Fixed a crash when using the Platinum Wireless Headset.

These are only for the PS4 as they were fixed on the PS5 in the previous patch, 2.01.

The other new thing players might notice is that the game can finally be played in Polish. The patch notes ask that you be sure to have the patch fully downloaded and installed before changing anything in the Speech Language Settings, as without the patch, you won’t hear any dialogue or see any subtitles.

That is everything you need to know about the God of War Ragnarok update 2.02 patch notes. If you’re unsure of the differences between the PS4 and PS5 versions of Ragnarok, we have a full guide explaining them.

