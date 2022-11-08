How to Power the Crane & Raise the Applecore Lift in God of War Ragnarok

When playing God of War Ragnarok, you’re going to come across some puzzles that just stump you. For many, one of those puzzles will occur when entering the Svartalfheim mines and trying to rescue Tyr, as there is a tricky lift that requires some guile in order to navigate to it. Here is everything you need to know about how to power the crane and raise the Applecore lift in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Power the Crane & Find Tyr in God of War Ragnarok

As with a lot of the previous puzzles in the Svartalfheim area, the Applecore lift requires you to freeze Water Channels and pull things with the Blades of Chaos. The order in which you need to do it can be a bit specific, though.

Head to the right path and go up to the top until you see a Water Channel, then pull it using L1 with the Blades of Chaos. Head back down the path and aim the Leviathan Axe at the Water Channel above the gear. This will then raise the crane and allow you to jump across. Jump across the now unblocked area and look up. Aim the Axe at the Water Channel to the right of the lift to lower the Applecore Lift. Get on the Applecore Lift and recall your Axe.

Once up the lift, you’re pretty much home free to finding Tyr, outside of some walking and a quick battle with a new enemy. For now, that is everything you need to know about how to power the crane and raise the Applecore lift in God of War Ragnarok. For more help on the game, be sure to check out all of our other guides, news, and features, located right down below.

Related Posts