Cosmoem is the evolved form of the Legendary Pokemon Cosmog. It only takes 25 Cosmog Candy to evolve this small Pokemon into an even smaller one. To evolve Cosmoem into Lunala or Solgaleo, it takes quite a bit more candy. Here’s everything you need to know about how to evolve Cosmoem in Pokemon GO.

How to Evolve Cosmoem in Pokemon GO (A Cosmic Companion Guide)

The last part of A Cosmic Companion Special Research gives players the choice to evolve their Cosmoem into either Lunala or Solgaleo. In order to evolve Cosmoem in Pokemon GO, you’ll need 100 Cosmog Candy. Evolve Cosmoem during the day to get Solgaleo or evolve it at night to get Lunala.

Although 100 candy is quite a lot for a Legendary Pokemon, A Cosmic Companion gives trainers enough Cosmog Candy to evolve Cosmoem. Below is the full breakdown of the Special Research to help you catch Cosmog, evolve it into Cosmoem, then turn Cosmoem into Lunala or Solgaleo.

Pokemon GO: A Cosmic Companion Guide

A Cosmic Companion 1/12

Catch 15 Pokemon Five Razz Berries

Make 10 Curveball Throws Staryu encounter

Catch 15 Psychic Pokemon Five Pinap Berries

Completion Rewards : Cosmog encounter 1000 XP 500 Stardust

:

A Cosmic Companion 2/12

Give Your Buddy 3 Treats Woobat encounter

Earn 10 Candies walking with your buddy Staryu encounter

Catch 15 Psychic Pokemon Munna encounter

Completion Rewards: One Poffin 2000 XP 500 Stardust



A Cosmic Companion 3/12

Earn 15 Hearts with your Buddy Ralts encounter

Send 10 gifts to friends Staryu encounter

Catch 20 different species of Pokemon 25 Poke Balls

Completion Rewards: Five Pinap Berries 3000 XP 1000 Stardust



A Cosmic Companion 4/12

Catch one Pokemon 789 XP

Completion Rewards: 25 Cosmog Candy 3000 XP 1000 Stardust



A Cosmic Companion 5/12

Complete five Field Research Tasks Baltoy encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 Times Staryu encounter

Evolve a Cosmog 1000 Stardust

Completion Rewards: 25 Cosmog Candy 1000 XP 750 Stardust



A Cosmic Companion 6/12

Complete 10 Field Research Tasks Elgyem encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 Times Staryu encounter

Walk five km Girafarig encounter

Completion Rewards: 25 Cosmog Candy 2000 XP 750 Stardust



A Cosmic Companion 7/12

Earn 15 Hearts with your Buddy Kirlia encounter

Hatch an Egg Staryu encounter

Catch 20 Different Species of Pokemon 25 Great Balls

Completion Rewards: 10 Poke Balls 3000 XP 1500 Stardust



A Cosmic Companion 8/12

Catch 3 Pokemon 789 XP

Completion Rewards: 50 Cosmog Candy 3000 XP 1500 Stardust



A Cosmic Companion 9/12

Evolve a Cosmoem Staryu encounter

Completion Rewards: Starmie Encounter 2000 XP 500 Stardust



A Cosmic Companion 10/12

Evolve three Pokemon 12 Nanab Berries

Walk five km Staryu encounter

Make 15 Great Throws 10 Pinap Berries

Completion Rewards: Solrock Encounter 4000 XP 1000 Stardust



A Cosmic Companion 11/12

Evolve three Pokemon 12 Pinap Berries

Walk five km Staryu encounter

Make 15 Nice Curveball Throws 10 Pinap Berries

Completion Rewards: Lunatone Encounter 4000 XP 1000 Stardust



A Cosmic Companion 12/12

Earn 15 Hearts with your buddy Gardevoir Encounter

Catch 25 different species of Pokemon Staryu Encounter)

Earn 10,000 Stardust 25 Ultra Balls

Completion Rewards: Star Piece 5000 XP Stardust 2500



That’s all there is to know about how to evolve Cosmoem in Pokemon GO. Choose your Cosmoem evolution wisely since this is an exceedingly rare Pokemon.

