Goddess of Victory: Nikke Tier List – Global & JP

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is the new mobile gacha game from Shift Up, and it’s finally launched globally for mobile devices. The game has launched with a ridiculous number of SSR units, and it can be difficult to determine who’s actually useful and who isn’t. To help you out, here’s our tier list for Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke Tier List

Before we really dive in, we should note that at the time of writing, there are two tier lists for Nikke currently floating around. The ‘global’ tier list from Prydwen (which we’ll be referencing in this article) is largely based on DPS and damage numbers, and also takes into account unit performance at max level.

On the flipside, the JP tier lists emphasize team-building and synergy, and takes into account each unit’s utility and what they bring to the table. Both tier lists are absolutely equally valid, and it’ll come down to your play style. The global tier list is more suited for players who are looking to min-max their Nikke accounts and reroll to get their dream SSRs, while the JP tier list may be more palatable for players who don’t just want a hard carry DPS, and are looking for more well-rounded teams.

Tier Characters S Scarlet, Ludmilla, Liter, Harran, Volume, Noah, Privaty A Pepper, Novel, Snow White, Signal, Drake, Brid, Admi, Dolla, Guillotine, Julia, Rapunzel, Yuni, Noise, Poli B Sugar, Crow, Rupee, Miranda, Maiden, Frima, Maxwell, Centi, Alice, Emma, Milk, Diesel, Yan, Exia C Epinel, Yulha, Mary, Folkwang, Aria, Vesti, Soline, Isabel, Eunhwa Goddess of Victory: Nikke Global Tier List

There’s little doubt that Scarlet is the best DPS character in Nikke right now. According to the testing done by Prydwen, she out-damages all other DPS units in the game, and it’s not even close. The only drawback to building around Scarlet is that you need good supports and healers to keep her from dying, as she’s essentially a glass cannon.

She’s also a Pilgrim unit, which means that her pull rate is 0.8% and she can’t be added to the Wishlist. If you’re rerolling for her, it may take a long time. With the way she’s severely out-classing other DPS units, however, she may very well get nerfed.

The good news is that there are plenty of other solid DPS units for you to build around. Privaty, Noah, and Harran shouldn’t be underestimated. While Noah and Harran are also Pilgrim units, Privaty is an Elysion Assault Rifle unit who can be wishlisted.

Ludmilla and Liter are also really solid reroll targets even if they aren’t DPS units; the former is one of the strongest defenders/tanks in the game, while Liter is inarguably the best supporter you can get in Nikke right now.

Nikke JP Tier List

If building around a hard carry DPS character isn’t your style, here’s the JP tier list from Kamigame:

Tier Character SS Privaty, Poli, Miranda, Liter, Alice S Emma, Signal, Drake, Pepper, Mary, Milk, Dolla, Volume, Snow White, Rapunzel, Scarlet, Harran, Noah A Diesel, Guillotine, Maiden, Maxwell, Julia, Sugar, Exia, Yulha, Yan, Noise, Isabel, Rupee B Brid, Soline, Eunhwa, Vesti, Yuni, Centi, Crow, Admi, Frima, Ludmilla, Novel, Folkwang, Aria Goddess of Victory: Nikke JP Tier List

As you can see, Poli and Miranda are prioritized here for their utility; the former helps to mitigate damage for the entire team, while Miranda acts as a buffer to increase overall damage output. Scarlet has been bumped down just a little as she’s really just a pure, selfish DPS unit, but even the JP list has her in the S tier thanks to her raw damage output.

At the end of the day, yes, you can likely clear the entire campaign with any combination of these units. However, we’d definitely recommend rerolling for one or two of the better characters from either list to give yourself a headstart, especially with how stingy the game can be with its currency, and aggressive monetization.

That does it for our Goddess of Victory: Nikke tier list. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including a list of all redeemable codes so far.

