God of War Ragnarok Kvasir’s Poems Are a Fun Easter Egg You Probably Didn’t Notice

If you have been checking out the gaming scene in the past week, there is no doubt that God of War Ragnarok has been dominating the discussion. It is well deserved, considering that many find the latest Santa Monica Studio product to be one of the best experiences in gaming, including us here at Twinfinite.

One of the vital ways in which the game goes the extra mile is the fleshing out of the in-game world, which is done through hidden secrets and lore that can be found across the Nine Realms. An example of these is the set of Artifacts called Kvasir’s Poems, which at first glance, is just a collection of writings that the dwarves love. Yet, upon closer inspection, it is revealed that they are really interesting homages to previous PlayStation exclusives.

There are a total of 14 Kvasir’s Poems to be found in the game, and each one is titled in a humourous way, often made up of synonyms that correspond to an actual game title. The full list includes:

The Sunrise of Nothingness – Horizon Zero Dawn

Large Society Ground Orb, The Performance – MLB: The Show

We Who Remain, Part the Second – The Last of Us Part 2

Tool and Bang – Ratchet and Clank

Afterlife Abandonment – Death Stranding

Visions After Rest – Dreams

Spirits Within Walls – Concrete Genie

Celestial Construct – Astrobot

Upon Pursuing a Place Not Marked On Maps – Uncharted

Trip – Journey

Eastern Spectre – Ghost of Tsushima

An Organization: In the Future – The Order 1886

Sanguinity – Bloodborne

The Dead Do Not Ride – Days Gone

It is certainly a nice surprise to find all of these homages in the game, and if you didn’t pay attention, you just might miss one of the many things that makes God of War Ragnarok such an excellent game.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PS4 and PS5. If you’re just getting started on your adventure, we’ve got you covered with the 10 things to do first in God of War Ragnarok, tips and tricks to get you started, and how to solve the Svartalfheim gate and geyser puzzles.

