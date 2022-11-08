Why Is Odin Called the All-Father in God of War Ragnarok? Explained

Screenshot via Sony Interactive Entertainment

God of War Ragnarok distills many of the legends and traditions from Norse mythology, and Odin is certainly one of the most relevant elements within that specific pantheon. Odin is referred to as many names, but you may want to know why he’s called the All-Father. Here’s what you need to know.

Why is Odin described as “All-Father” in God of War Ragnarok?

Odin is called “All-Father” mostly because he sired the other gods. He quite literally is their father. That’s not the only reason, though. He’s also a father to mankind and everything that has been created by his power.

Among other sources, this is mentioned in the Prose Edda’s book Gylfaginning, composed in the 13th century and inspired by traditional material that is even more ancient.

Below you can read the passage translated by Anthony Faulkes via Wikipedia.

“There the gods and their descendants lived and there took place as a result many developments both on earth and aloft. In the city there is a seat called Hlidskialf, and when Odin sat in that throne he saw over all worlds and every man’s activity and understood everything he saw. His wife was called Frigg Fiorgvin’s daughter, and from them is descended the family line that we call the Æsir race, who have resided in Old Asgard and the realms that belong to it, and that whole line of descent is of divine origin. And this is why he can be called All-father, that he is father of all gods and of men and of everything that has been brought into being by him and his power. The earth was his daughter and his wife. Out of her he begot the first of his ons, that is Asa-Thor.”

Incidentally, the same book describes why Odin is also called “Raven God,” due to the ravens named Huginn and Muninn that are often seen sitting on his shoulders. They fly off to observe the world at dawn and return at dinner time, relaying to the All-Father all that they see and hear.

This is all you need to know on why Odin is called “All-Father” in God of War Ragnarok. The is now available for PS5 and PS4. If you’re curious to know how good it is, you can read our review.

