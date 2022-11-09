All Vanaheim Odin’s Ravens Locations in God of War Ragnarok: The Eyes of Odin Favor Guide

Seek out all of Odin’s Ravens in the Vanaheim realm for God of War Ragnarok with this guide.

A new adventure awaits the father and son duo of Kratos and Atreus in God of War Ragnarok, and this time around, the whole Nine Realms will be opened for visitation and plenty of hijinks. One of those side activities that might just distract you from the end of the world is hunting down Odin’s pesky Ravens once again. So, if you need some help figuring out all the locations of Odin’s Ravens in the Vanaheim realm in God of War Ragnarok, here’s the important information to help you complete The Eyes of Odin Favor.

Vanaheim – All Odin’s Ravens Locations in God of War Ragnarok

Vanaheim is one of the realms that will see repeat visits from our heroes, and as a result, you will not be able to sweep up all of the Ravens in one shot, even if you pray hard. So, it is highly recommended that you only start the hunt once you have gained access to all that Vanaheim has to offer in God of War Ragnarok. This means progressing quite deep into the game and having all of the tools available to you to reach all locations.

The following list is arranged in chronological order as much as possible, so you can follow through from start to finish. However, you are free to pursue the Ravens in any manner you would like.

As usual, please do not read any further if you do not want spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

The Southern Wilds

Raven #1

Upon reaching Vanaheim for the first time, you will be headed north in search of your objective. However, along the way, you are going to find this first Raven just flapping its wings near the river. Do what you come here to do, and move on.

Freyr’s Camp

Raven #2

A central location in the whole of Vanaheim, you are going to visit Freyr’s Camp several times. When you first arrive, be sure to look up and spot this Raven hanging out on a branch near the big circular structure. Aim true, and fire away.

River Delta

Raven #3

Access to the River Delta will come later on in the game once you have won the allies in this realm to your side. Jump on a boat, and head towards Pilgrim’s Landing. Look through the ruins, and the third Raven will be in sight.

The Veiled Passage

Raven #4

For the fourth Raven, you will likely have to take a detour from River Delta and head further south. Go through The Veiled Passage, and within the ruins, you will find this Raven perching where the ceiling is broken.

River Delta

Raven #5

Heading back to the River Delta area, you will end up at this area at the end of The Veiled Passage. Look towards the river, and you can find the fifth Raven to the northeast.

Goddess Falls

Raven #6

Now, make your way to the southwest and towards Goddess Falls. As the name suggests, this area is full of towering waterfalls, and on the northern end, you will find the Raven flying about up high. Lead your axe throw to hit it.

Eastern Barri Woods

Raven #7

This area will be further opened in a subsequent visit back to Vanaheim, and as you make your way through the woods, this little creature will be quite an obvious sight among the darker greens.

The Abandoned Village

Raven #8

Once at The Abandoned Village, look around to find a hole in one of the giant trees in the area. Above the carved wooden statue is the eight Raven of this realm.

The Plains

Raven #9

Now you are nearing the endgame of God of War Ragnarok, which is where the previously inaccessible area of The Crater and The Plains become a place you can visit. The Plains is a huge area, with a total of five Ravens to find. The first is just to the left of the chasm, on top of a cliff.

Raven #10

Once you have flooded The Plains, you will be able to access even more areas in The Plains. Head north, and you can find this Raven slightly below ground level in the arena area.

Raven #11

Head further west from the 10th Raven, and you will find yourself among even more rocky outcrops. The 11th Raven can be spotted just a short distance away.

Raven #12

From the previous Raven, go to the south side, which will require some travel on the boat once again. Here, you will be able to smash your 12th Raven once you make your way off the beaten path.

Raven #13

On the eastern side, this Raven is further off from where you will be, just next to the Mystic Gateway and the Blacksmith shop. Line up a Leviathan Axe throw or fling your Draupnir Spear to make it count.

The Jungle

Raven #14

You will likely visit this area earlier on to open the sluice gates and let the water flow. This will also open more ways for you to navigate in The Jungle, one which makes access to this Raven on the eastern side of the area possible.

The Sinkholes

Raven #15

Lastly, head towards The Sinkholes all the way east of The Plains, and start rowing towards the north edge. Once you have stepped foot on solid ground, look southwest, and the familiar green glow should be quite visible.

With 15 Ravens up for grabs, it is also a perfect time to head back to Niflheim to get your hard-earned rewards from the Raven Tree.

And there you have it, all the locations of Odin’s Ravens in the Vanaheim realm in God of War Ragnarok to aid your hunt. If you are looking for more help in other areas, do check out our other guides on the game’s full Trophy list, how to get Hacksilver fast,m and how to Transmog your equipment. Otherwise, feel free to peruse the related content below.

