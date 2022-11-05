5 Letter Words Ending in TE – Wordle Game Help
Here are all the 5-letter words ending in TE to help you overcome today’s Wordle challenge.
Another day, another tricky Wordle challenge. Worry not, though, as if you’re finding today’s offering rather dastardly, we’re here to lend a hand. In this guide, we’re going to run you through all 5-letter words ending in TE to help you keep your lucky streak going.
Please note that the following list of words has been tested and will work in Wordle. That being said, if you do spot an incorrect or missing word, feel free to reach out in the comments below to let us know, and we’ll make sure to update the list if necessary.
All 5 Letter Words Ending in TE
- abate
- acute
- agate
- alate
- amate
- arete
- axite
- azote
- baste
- bitte
- blate
- blite
- boite
- botte
- brute
- butte
- carte
- caste
- chute
- clote
- coate
- comte
- conte
- coste
- crate
- dente
- elate
- elite
- elute
- emote
- enate
- evite
- exite
- faute
- fitte
- flite
- flote
- flute
- flyte
- forte
- frate
- frite
- fytte
- geste
- glute
- grate
- haste
- haute
- hefte
- hotte
- irate
- juste
- kente
- latte
- lefte
- lotte
- macte
- mante
- matte
- mixte
- monte
- moste
- motte
- nante
- ocote
- olate
- orate
- ovate
- parte
- paste
- patte
- piste
- plate
- plute
- poete
- porte
- poste
- prate
- quate
- quete
- quite
- quote
- quyte
- reate
- recte
- rente
- rifte
- roate
- ronte
- rotte
- route
- ruote
- saute
- scote
- scute
- sente
- shite
- shote
- shute
- sixte
- skate
- skite
- skyte
- slate
- smite
- smote
- soote
- spate
- spite
- state
- styte
- suete
- suite
- tante
- tarte
- taste
- teste
- thete
- torte
- trite
- twite
- unite
- urate
- urite
- vaute
- vawte
- verte
- volte
- waite
- waste
- weete
- wefte
- white
- wrate
- write
- wrote
- yente
- zante
- zlote
Phew! That’s a pretty big list, right? Still, with these possibilities at your fingertips, you’ll be able to narrow down your guesses effectively, especially if you make use of the color system: Grey rules out a letter entirely, green indicates that the letter is in the correct position, and yellow means that the letter is in indeed in the word but is currently in the wrong place.
Keep plugging away and you’ll soon overcome this challenge like the boss you are! Of course, if you’re still having trouble, feel free to take peek at today’s Wordle hint and answer. (We won’t tell anyone!)
So, there you have it. Hopefully, this helped to clue you in on all 5-letter words ending in TE. For more Wordle tips and tricks, make sure to keep it locked at Twinfinite.
