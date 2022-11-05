5 Letter Words Ending in TE – Wordle Game Help

Another day, another tricky Wordle challenge. Worry not, though, as if you’re finding today’s offering rather dastardly, we’re here to lend a hand. In this guide, we’re going to run you through all 5-letter words ending in TE to help you keep your lucky streak going.

Please note that the following list of words has been tested and will work in Wordle. That being said, if you do spot an incorrect or missing word, feel free to reach out in the comments below to let us know, and we’ll make sure to update the list if necessary.

All 5 Letter Words Ending in TE

abate

acute

agate

alate

amate

arete

axite

azote

baste

bitte

blate

blite

boite

botte

brute

butte

carte

caste

chute

clote

coate

comte

conte

coste

crate

dente

elate

elite

elute

emote

enate

evite

exite

faute

fitte

flite

flote

flute

flyte

forte

frate

frite

fytte

geste

glute

grate

haste

haute

hefte

hotte

irate

juste

kente

latte

lefte

lotte

macte

mante

matte

mixte

monte

moste

motte

nante

ocote

olate

orate

ovate

parte

paste

patte

piste

plate

plute

poete

porte

poste

prate

quate

quete

quite

quote

quyte

reate

recte

rente

rifte

roate

ronte

rotte

route

ruote

saute

scote

scute

sente

shite

shote

shute

sixte

skate

skite

skyte

slate

smite

smote

soote

spate

spite

state

styte

suete

suite

tante

tarte

taste

teste

thete

torte

trite

twite

unite

urate

urite

vaute

vawte

verte

volte

waite

waste

weete

wefte

white

wrate

write

wrote

yente

zante

zlote

Phew! That’s a pretty big list, right? Still, with these possibilities at your fingertips, you’ll be able to narrow down your guesses effectively, especially if you make use of the color system: Grey rules out a letter entirely, green indicates that the letter is in the correct position, and yellow means that the letter is in indeed in the word but is currently in the wrong place.

Keep plugging away and you’ll soon overcome this challenge like the boss you are! Of course, if you’re still having trouble, feel free to take peek at today’s Wordle hint and answer. (We won’t tell anyone!)

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this helped to clue you in on all 5-letter words ending in TE. For more Wordle tips and tricks, make sure to keep it locked at Twinfinite.

