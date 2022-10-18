Sonic Frontiers Prequel Comic Sets the Stage For The Blue Blur’s First Open-Zone Adventure

Featured Image Source: Sega / Evan Stanley

Sega have released a new prequel comic which serves as a prologue for Sonic’s first open-zone adventure.

With just a few weeks away from the release of Sonic Frontiers, SEGA has released the first of a two-part prequel comic series which serves as a prologue for Sonic’s biggest adventure yet.

Sonic Frontiers: Prologue Convergence features a plot from the game’s main writer Ian Flynn who is best known for his time as the head writer of IDW Comics’ Sonic The Hedgehog series and as lead writer on the Archie Comics Sonic series. The prequel comic reunites Flynn with his longtime collaborators on the IDW series, colorist Heather Breckell and line artist Evan Stanley.

The four-page comic is currently available to view on the official Sonic The Hedgehog Twitter account and sees Sonic and Tails make their way to Starfall Islands while contending with their arch-nemesis Doctor Eggman along the way.

There’s currently no word on when the next installment of the comic series is set to release but Sega has teased that there is also a prequel animation in the works for Sonic Frontiers coming soon and shared the Stanleys cover art for the prequel comic.

As we approach Sonic Frontier’s release date Sega has amped up their efforts to give the game a massive push by regularly updating the Game’s Twitter account to showcase the foes Sonic will go up against, the new abilities available to the blue blur, and the music featured in the game.

Sonic Frontiers takes the franchise in a new direction by placing the spiky blue hedgehog in an open-world environment complete with a day and night cycle, gigantic enemies to combat, and a skill tree that can be used to unlock new attacks.

We at Twinfinite are cautiously optimistic about Sonic’s latest title. In our preview, we recommended approaching Sonic Frontiers with an open mind. With how well the Sonic movies have done we can only hope that Sonic Frontiers is finally the title that turns things around and delivers the resurgence in popularity the franchise deserves.

