Pokemon Celebrates Sports Day in Japan With Cute Music Video Starring Pikachu, Eevee, & Piplup

Today is Sports Day day in Japan, a national vacation commemorating the opening of the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and Pokemon is celebrating.

The Pokemon Company released one of its ultra-cute music video titled “Ike! Gambaring Oendan” which translates as “Go! Gambaring Cheering Squad” with “Gambaring” being a play on words on the Japanese for “Do your best” starring three of the most popular Pokemon, the omnipresent Pikachu, Eevee, and Piplup.

Of course, the song is a hymn about doing your best and never giving up.

You can watch it below, and and then spend the rest of the day fruitlessly trying to get the catchy song out of your mind.

If you’re interested in Pokemon games, the next in line is Scarlet & Violet. It launches on Nov. 18 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

A few days ago, the Pokemon Company released an extensive gameplay video showing a lot of interesting elements, like an evolution for Girafarig named Farigiraf, the photo mode, picnics and sandwiches, plenty of features based onTerastallization, the TM machine, the Path of Legends, and more. You can also enjoy the previous trailer and another showing more new pokemon species and battle moves.

A song by Ed Sheeran titled “Celestial” will be featured in the game.