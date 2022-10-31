Only Diehard Fans Can Name These Iconic Horror Movies
Test your horror movie knowledge, folks!
Even though the scariest thing of all is growing up and having to deal with life’s numerous challenges, the next best thing is watching a good ol’ horror flick from the comfort and safety of your own living room. Yes, watching scary movies rules, and if you’re not a fan of those things that go bump in the night, then you’d best skedaddle — you’re in the wrong place!
Still here? Excellent. *rubs hands*
Welcome one and all to Twinfinite’s latest film quiz. Much like our recent creepy quizzes about horror movie icons and video game villains, we’ve decided to set our sights on the most iconic horror movies of all time. Instead of naming specific characters, though, we’re going to focus on naming the actual films instead.
That’s right, it’s time to have some fun trying to identify these horror movies with just a single image to go on. However, because we’re also really nice folks, we may give you a clue as to the year the film was released, and maybe even a hint as to what the sub-genre of said movie is.
If you think it’s going to be too easy, well, hold onto your zombified horses! Indeed, we may start off easy-breezy, but we’ll make sure to ramp things up and give all you hardcore gore-hounds an appropriate challenge by the time we wrap things up.
So, without further ado, grab your crucifixes and holy water, and come join us as we venture back into the shadowy recesses of one of the best genres in the world. Good luck!
Image Sources: Tristar Pictures, Dimension Films, Warner Bros. Pictures, Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox, Compass International Pictures, Red Bank Films, Film Futures, Orion Pictures, New Line Cinema, and Empire International Pictures (via JoBlo, AVForums, TheRake, Reddit, Vocal and ChaiBisket)