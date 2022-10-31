Only Diehard Fans Can Name These Iconic Horror Movies

Image Source: Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Even though the scariest thing of all is growing up and having to deal with life’s numerous challenges, the next best thing is watching a good ol’ horror flick from the comfort and safety of your own living room. Yes, watching scary movies rules, and if you’re not a fan of those things that go bump in the night, then you’d best skedaddle — you’re in the wrong place!

Still here? Excellent. *rubs hands*

Welcome one and all to Twinfinite’s latest film quiz. Much like our recent creepy quizzes about horror movie icons and video game villains, we’ve decided to set our sights on the most iconic horror movies of all time. Instead of naming specific characters, though, we’re going to focus on naming the actual films instead.

That’s right, it’s time to have some fun trying to identify these horror movies with just a single image to go on. However, because we’re also really nice folks, we may give you a clue as to the year the film was released, and maybe even a hint as to what the sub-genre of said movie is.

If you think it’s going to be too easy, well, hold onto your zombified horses! Indeed, we may start off easy-breezy, but we’ll make sure to ramp things up and give all you hardcore gore-hounds an appropriate challenge by the time we wrap things up.

So, without further ado, grab your crucifixes and holy water, and come join us as we venture back into the shadowy recesses of one of the best genres in the world. Good luck!

Only Diehard Fans Can Name All These Iconic Horror Classics Let's start with an easy one: What psychological horror pic is this from? The Amityville Horror A Tale Of Two Sisters The Omen The Shining What 1978 slasher movie is this from? The Driller Killer Black Christmas Halloween The Texas Chainsaw Massacre What found-footage horror film is this from? Cannibal Holocaust The Blair Witch Project Creep V/H/S What 1990 horror classic is this from? It Christine Sleepwalkers The Dead Zone What 1984 supernatural slasher is this from? Candyman A Nightmare On Elm Street Child's Play Wrong Turn What famous slasher movie is this from? I Know What You Did Last Summer Halloween Friday The 13th Prom Night What 1975 thriller is this from? Open Water The Shallows The Meg Jaws What 1982 sci-fi horror film is this from? The Fly The Thing The Fog They Live What thriller from 1960 is this from? Them Psycho Creature From The Black Lagoon Invasion Of The Body Snatchers What 2002 horror film is this from? Dog Soldiers The Descent 28 Days Later Shaun Of The Dead What 1979 sci-fi horror classic is this from? The Andromeda Strain 2001: A Space Odyssey Alien Dark Star What 1996 slasher is this from? Urban Legend The Faculty The Craft Scream What famous 1992 horror film is this from? Bram Stoker's Dracula Nightbreed Jacob's Ladder Warlock: The Armageddon What 1982 paranormal horror movie is this from? Fright Night The Exorcist Prince Of Darkness Poltergeist What 1981 supernatural horror flick is this from? The Omen The Evil Dead Pet Sematary Carrie What 2003 horror film is this from? Wolf Creek Saw The Hills Have Eyes The Devil's Rejects OK, the final few are hard mode. Hope you're ready, let's go: What 2012 horror comedy is this from? This Is The End The Cabin In The Woods Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil Cooties What 1981 horror is this from? The Howling The Monster Squad An American Werewolf In London The Return Of The Living Dead What 1990 creature feature is this from? Mimic Arachnophobia Tremors Lake Placid What 2007 horror flick is this from? The Fog The Mist The Ritual The Happening What 1997 slasher is this from? I Know What You Did Last Summer The Faculty Urban Legend 13 Ghosts Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

