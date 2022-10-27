Frey’s Magical Parkour Abilities Shine in New Forspoken Trailer

Image via Square Enix

Today Square Enix and PlayStation released an extensive new trailer of the upcoming action-JRPG Forspoken.

The trailer focuses on one of the most relevant aspects of the game, magical parkour. Our heroine Frey’s powers aren’t just meant to destroy her enemies, but also to get her around the vast open world of Forspoken.

You can use magical ziplines to grab onto objects and pull yourself toward them (which also works very well in combat), surf on the waves, levitate, create mystical steps to reach great heights, and much more.

Stamina management is also important, because if you go overboard with your magical parkour, you’re going to run out of juice and be left vulnerable when it’s time to fight.

The trailer also shows how you can use skills to make that aspect of the gameplay more manageable.

You can check it out below.

Forspoken is slated to launch on January 24, 2023, following a first delay and a second.

