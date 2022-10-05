First Wild Hearts Gameplay Video Shows It’s More Than Just a Monster Hunter Clone

The first gameplay footage for EA’s new hunting game Wild Hearts has been released into the wild realm of YouTube. The game is being developed by Koei Tecmo’s Omega Force studio which has been behind the Dynasty Warriors series from the start. This will be the second hunting game outing for Omega Force after the two Toukiden games.

Wild Hearts was first revealed to us in a press release in mid-September when all that was said about it was that it would be the “next great hunting game”. It wasn’t until last week that the title of Wild Hearts was even revealed. Now here we are, not far out from that first look and we already get a decent chunk of gameplay.

The seven-minute gameplay video plays out as a sequence of encounters with the Kingtusk, a massive boar-like monster that also seems to be a tree-hybrid with all of the green and roots covering it. Possibly a forest spirit. You can check all that out for yourself below.

The overall look of the gameplay seems to be less rigid than Monster Hunter World, which is likely thanks to the action game legacy of Omega Force.

If that gameplay video did its job of making you want more, there isn’t too long of a wait for the game.

Wild Hearts is coming out on Feb. 17, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Origin, Steam, and Epic Game Store). We will most certainly be seeing more gameplay between now and release and we promise to bring you all of it.

