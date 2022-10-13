Final Fantasy XIV Gets New Screenshots Showing New Mounts, Emotes, & Features Coming With Update 6.25

Image Source: Square Enix

Today Square Enix released a new gallery of screenshots showcasing the next update coming to Final Fantasy XIV, numbered 6.25.

We get to see more of the Variant Dungeon “The Sil’dihn Subterrane” which will bring a new activity for adventurers to enjoy, including a couple of images of the “Criterion Dungeon” Savage version, one of which shows a mount that you can earn challenging it.

More images show the Omicron tribal quests and one of the mounts they’ll award to those who grind them.

Lastly, we also take a look at a super-cute new emote.

We already know that update 6.25 will be released on the live servers on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Final Fantasy XIV is currently available for PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC. The Endwalker expansion has been released nearly a year ago and you can read our review.

You can also read more about the changes planned for the longer term, including a refresh of the graphics.

Recently, we learned that the game has passed 27 million registered players, alongside dates and information for update 6.25 and the North American Data Center expansion.

Brand new fan festivals in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan have also been announced.