An Under the Radar Sci-Fi Horror Gem Is Wrapping Its Tentacles Around Critics’ Hearts on Streaming

The sci-fi and horror genres go together seamlessly like hand in glove, and we’ve got a great recommendation that you may’ve slept on.

Yes, you can't go wrong with melding these two types of cinema, as epitomised with bonafide classics like Alien, Terminator, and The Thing. Today, we bring you a film that blends these genres together effectively into an eerie yarn that likely went under your radar due to its lack of fanfare.

Grabbing the top spot on Paramount+ in the US and the second spot in the UK at the time of writing, per FlixPatrol, 2022’s Significant Other is clearly getting a lot of eyeballs reflected by its high standing on the streaming platform’s Top 10 most-watched movie charts. Furthermore, critics are really digging the sci-fi thriller as well.

Over on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Significant Other has managed to bag a respectably “Fresh” 70 percent Critical Rating, combined with a 62 percent Audience Rating from Regular Joes. Meanwhile, on IMDb, the pic has garnered a 5.7/10 from over 2,000 reviews from its users.

Story-wise, Significant Other focuses upon an unmarried couple on a backpacking trip travelling through the remote mountainous regions of the Pacific Northwest. Without spoiling too much, we’ll just say that things soon take a turn for the worse, when they come across a mysterious substance in a cave. Frankly, this is a film you’ll want to see with as little knowledge as you possibly can so that you can get the most out of it.

Finally, the cast stars It Follows‘ Maika Monroe, Rampage’s Jake Lacy, and Species III’s Matthew Yang King. If we’ve piqued your interest, feel free to tune into the film on Paramount+ as it’s free to stream for subscribers right now.

