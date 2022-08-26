Only True Alien Fans Will Get A Perfect Score In This Trivia Quiz

Image Source: 20th Century Fox

In space no one can hear you get a perfect score in Twinfinite’s Alien trivia quiz.

You’d be hard-pressed finding a more iconic film than Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror masterpiece, Alien.

Blending believable science fiction with chest-bursting body horror, the award-winning 1979 classic was equally groundbreaking as it was eerily plausible. From Sigourney Weaver’s career-defining turn as Ellen Ripley to Dan O’ Bannon and Ronald Shusett’s inventive high-concept screenplay to H. R. Giger’s legendary creature design, Alien was akin to catching lightning in a blood-splattered bottle.

Now, with a new Alien movie from Fede Alvarez on its way as well as a TV show in the works from Noah Hawley, we thought that it would be a good time to test your knowledge on the original seminal classic that kickstarted the hugely popular multi-media horror franchise.

So, grab your flamethrowers and tracking devices and come join us as we take a trip through the deep recesses of intergalactic space in our bid to separate the wheat from the chaff. In space no one can hear you get a perfect score in Twinfinite’s Alien trivia quiz.

Only True Alien Fans Can Pass This Trivia Quiz With Alien Day just around the corner, we thought that it would be a good time to test your knowledge on Ridley Scott's seminal classic, Alien. What is the name of the moon where the mysterious distress signal originates from? LV-223 Origae-6 Fiorina 161 LV-426 When the crew awaken from hypersleep, who is the first character seen waking up? Ripley Lambert Kane Brett How many crew are on-board the ship in total? Six Nine Seven Eight Who is the Captain of the ship? Dallas Parker Lambert Brett What year does Alien take place? 2117 2139 2122 2126 What is the name of the ship? Sevastopol Sulaco Nostromo Auriga What is the name of the synthetic on-board the ship? Call Bishop David Ash Which three characters leave the ship and go to investigate the distress signal? Brett, Lambert, Kane Lambert, Dallas, Kane Ash, Lambert, Kane Dallas, Ripley, Kane When the Xenomorph is fully grown, who is the first character to be killed by it? Parker Lambert Dallas Brett Complete this famous quote from Ash: “Its structural perfection is matched only by its…” Hostility Killer instinct Lethality Deadliness What’s the name of Ripley’s pet cat? Walter Jones Newt Dillon What is the name of the shuttle Ripley escapes on? Narcissus Sephora Torrens Auriga Which of the following was a real working title for Alien? Creatures from Space Star Beast The Visitor The Xenomorph Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

Image Credits: 20th Century Fox (via hollywoodreporter.com, bloody-disgusting.com and moriareviews.com)

