Only True Alien Fans Will Get A Perfect Score In This Trivia Quiz
In space no one can hear you get a perfect score in Twinfinite’s Alien trivia quiz.
You’d be hard-pressed finding a more iconic film than Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror masterpiece, Alien.
Blending believable science fiction with chest-bursting body horror, the award-winning 1979 classic was equally groundbreaking as it was eerily plausible. From Sigourney Weaver’s career-defining turn as Ellen Ripley to Dan O’ Bannon and Ronald Shusett’s inventive high-concept screenplay to H. R. Giger’s legendary creature design, Alien was akin to catching lightning in a blood-splattered bottle.
Now, with a new Alien movie from Fede Alvarez on its way as well as a TV show in the works from Noah Hawley, we thought that it would be a good time to test your knowledge on the original seminal classic that kickstarted the hugely popular multi-media horror franchise.
So, grab your flamethrowers and tracking devices and come join us as we take a trip through the deep recesses of intergalactic space in our bid to separate the wheat from the chaff. In space no one can hear you get a perfect score in Twinfinite’s Alien trivia quiz.
Only True Alien Fans Can Pass This Trivia Quiz
Image Credits: 20th Century Fox (via hollywoodreporter.com, bloody-disgusting.com and moriareviews.com)
