Only True Alien Fans Will Get A Perfect Score In This Trivia Quiz

Image Source: 20th Century Fox
In space no one can hear you get a perfect score in Twinfinite’s Alien trivia quiz.
You’d be hard-pressed finding a more iconic film than Ridley Scott’s sci-fi horror masterpiece, Alien. 

Blending believable science fiction with chest-bursting body horror, the award-winning 1979 classic was equally groundbreaking as it was eerily plausible. From Sigourney Weaver’s career-defining turn as Ellen Ripley to Dan O’ Bannon and Ronald Shusett’s inventive high-concept screenplay to H. R. Giger’s legendary creature design, Alien was akin to catching lightning in a blood-splattered bottle. 

Now, with a new Alien movie from Fede Alvarez on its way as well as a TV show in the works from Noah Hawley, we thought that it would be a good time to test your knowledge on the original seminal classic that kickstarted the hugely popular multi-media horror franchise.

So, grab your flamethrowers and tracking devices and come join us as we take a trip through the deep recesses of intergalactic space in our bid to separate the wheat from the chaff. In space no one can hear you get a perfect score in Twinfinite’s Alien trivia quiz.

Only True Alien Fans Can Pass This Trivia Quiz

What is the name of the moon where the mysterious distress signal originates from?
When the crew awaken from hypersleep, who is the first character seen waking up?
How many crew are on-board the ship in total?
Who is the Captain of the ship?
What year does Alien take place?
What is the name of the ship?
What is the name of the synthetic on-board the ship?
Which three characters leave the ship and go to investigate the distress signal?
When the Xenomorph is fully grown, who is the first character to be killed by it?
Complete this famous quote from Ash: “Its structural perfection is matched only by its…”
What’s the name of Ripley’s pet cat?
What is the name of the shuttle Ripley escapes on?
Which of the following was a real working title for Alien?

If you enjoyed this content then why not check out our other Twinfinite quizzes? Here’s one on Stranger Things, one on Bioshock and here’s another one on whether you can survive a horror movie.

Image Credits: 20th Century Fox (via hollywoodreporter.com, bloody-disgusting.com and moriareviews.com)

