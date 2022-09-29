We Ranked the Best Twitter Responses to Stadia’s Shutdown
Twitter can be hilarious but also ruthless. That is certainly shown off in these reactions to the Stadia shutdown.
There’s nothing that Twitter loves more than to smugly pile on to breaking (and meme-able) gaming news.
Google Stadia was first announced in March 2019 and released later that year. Here we are, almost only three years after from its November 2019 launch and it’s already getting shut down. This is what Twitter had to say in response.
14. @GreatCheshire Recounting a Great Story
Today’s not the best day to be on that Subreddit, either.
13. @SuperButterBuns’ Reminding Us About the Game Awards Ads
There’s nothing like some solid sarcasm in the face of a failed platform.
12. @Okami13_ Using the Funeral Meme
We all knew that this would be one of the first things made.
11. @DanyanSenpai Editing a Simpsons Clip
There’s never a bad time to edit a Simpsons clip to fit a story/joke.
10. @LonelyGoomba Showing the Bright Side
Jokes aside, the fact that full refunds will be offered is really nice.
9. @AshleyEsqueda Throwing Shade at Google
Google does have a habit of abandoning projects (cough Google+ cough).
8. @MikeDrucker Throwing More Shade at Google
Considering the tweet above this one sharing a similar message, it seems to be the consensus that Google just didn’t truly know what to do with Stadia.
7. @CultureCrave’s Darth Vader Clip
We’re suckers for a good Star Wars clip.
6. @GabrielKono Pointing Out Google’s Self-Sabotage
This three-panel comic (by artist Corentin Penloup) is one of the best things ever made.
5. @TheNCSmaster’s Other Failed Gaming Platforms Welcoming Stadia Image
Turns out there are a lot of misses in gaming platform history. Also, if you can name most of these? You’re old. Just stating the facts.
4. @Mauvecow’s Excellent Takedown of a Big Stadia Issue
This tweet paints a great picture of most players’ experience with Stadia.
3. @MegosMenace’s Life Story
This is just simply a good joke.
2. @HardDriveMag’s Amazing Headline
Yes, a Hard Drive headline is kind of just a guaranteed top three.
1. @Jake_Randall_YT’s Terrific Dad Joke Pun
This is too good of a pun to not be first in our ranking.
While it’s definitely a bummer that Stadia didn’t manage to last, you can always count on Twitter to cheer you up with the memes.
