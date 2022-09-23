Think You Know Doctor Strange? Take This Trivia Quiz to Find Out

Dr. Strange is one of the most important Avengers. It was fate that his bad car accident led him to discover the Mystic Arts. His talent for magic and ability to use Infinity Stones are vital to defeating Thanos. Dr. Strange’s story spans multiple MCU entries, so be ready for anything. Get ready for a thought-provoking Stephen Strange, M.D. quiz.

Dr. Strange’s clever use of magic allows him to trap enemies in other dimensions, or in remote places on Earth. He also works with Wong to redirect enemy attacks back at them. Strange has become more responsible in his time defending Earth, he’s no longer searching for the most dangerous spells he can find. His main concern is for the safety of Earth and not building his reputation performing surgeries likely to succeed.

He wasn’t ready to be the Sorcerer Supreme, but he accepts this and fulfills his role as a protector of the world. It’s been nice to see Strange mature a little over the courses of the MCU movies he’s in. Marvel’s decision to bring Dr. Strange from comic books to movies has created awesome moments for fans.

