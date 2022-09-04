NBA 2K23 Trailer is All About Motion Capture with J. Cole

Today 2K Sports released another trailer of the upcoming basketball simulation 2K23.

The trailer features rapper and Scarborough Shooting Stars player J. Cole as he works on the motion capture for the game.

J. Cole will also appear as the cover athlete on the Dreamer Edition of the game.

You can check him out in action below.

NBA 2K23 is coming on September 9, 2023, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy another trailer focusing on the return of the Jordan Challenge on top of one focusing on the gameplay and the appearance of Jabbawockeez.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, here’s an official description.