NBA 2K23 Trailer is All About Motion Capture with J. Cole
J. Cole shows his moves in a new NBA 2K23 trailer.
Today 2K Sports released another trailer of the upcoming basketball simulation 2K23.
The trailer features rapper and Scarborough Shooting Stars player J. Cole as he works on the motion capture for the game.
J. Cole will also appear as the cover athlete on the Dreamer Edition of the game.
You can check him out in action below.
NBA 2K23 is coming on September 9, 2023, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy another trailer focusing on the return of the Jordan Challenge on top of one focusing on the gameplay and the appearance of Jabbawockeez.
If you’re unfamiliar with the game, here’s an official description.
“Rise to the occasion and realize your full potential in NBA 2K23. Prove yourself against the best players in the world and showcase your talent in MyCAREER. Pair today’s All-Stars with timeless legends in MyTEAM. Build a dynasty of your own in MyGM or take the NBA in a new direction with MyLEAGUE. Take on NBA or WNBA teams in PLAY NOW and experience true-to-life gameplay. How will you Answer the Call?
TAKE MORE CONTROL
Feel refined gameplay in the palm of your hands on both sides of the ball in NBA 2K23. Attack the basket with a new arsenal of offensive skill-based moves, while you unleash your potential as a lockdown defender with new 1-on-1 mechanics to stifle opposing players at every turn.
AN EPIC VOYAGE AWAITS
Embark on a swashbuckling basketball journey aboard a spacious cruiseliner equipped with pristine courts, scenic views, and a boatload of rewards for you and your MyPLAYER to enjoy. Plus, there’s even more to explore during shore excursions.
JORDAN CHALLENGE RETURNS
Step back in time with era-specific visuals that captured Michael Jordan’s ascent from collegiate sensation to global icon with immersive Jordan Challenges chronicling his career-defining dominance. Lace up his shoes to recreate his otherworldly stat lines and iconic last shots, while listening to first-hand accounts from those who witnessed his maturation from budding star to basketball legend.
BUILD YOUR SQUAD
Ball without limits as you collect and assemble a bevy of legendary talent from any era in MyTEAM. Dominate the hardwood each Season, and bring your vision to life with a broad set of customization tools to create the perfect look for your perfect starting five.”