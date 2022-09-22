Jesus Simulator I Am Jesus Christ Shows the Last Supper in New Video

Image Source: SimulaM

The Last Supper appears in a new video of I Am Jesus Christ.

Today Developer SimulaM released a new video of its upcoming Jesus simulator I am Jesus Christ.

In the video, we get to see more famous episodes of the life of Jesus Christ, the Last Summer and the Garden of Gethsemane.

Incidentally, the developer also mentions that the plan is still to launch the Prologue alongside early access by the end of the year.

A demo may also be coming for Steam Next Fest in October, but SimulaM is waiting for the approval from the publisher.

You can check it out below.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, it’s basically an adventure title in which you play Jesus through his whole life, meeting characters that will prove familiar to many, on top of performing all of his famous miracles.

While the proposition may seem a bit strange to some, SimulaM has been working diligently on I am Jesus Christ for years, showing quite a lot of content over time and launching multiple beta tests. They even switched from Unity to Unreal Engine 5 a few months ago.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how this game will be received when it finally releases, considering its unique content.

You can also check out the first look at tests made with Unreal Engine 5, another, one more, and a fourth, on top of a video showing the progress made on the game, one showcasing how you cast out demons, another showing the calming of the storm, and one focusing on the cleansing of the Temple.