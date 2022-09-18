Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai – Infinity Strash Reveals New Gameplay & Details

Image Source: Square Enix

Today, during a livestream from Tokyo Game Show, Square Enix revealed new gameplay and details about the upcoming game Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai – Infinity Strash.

We learn that there are two gameplay modes available, Story Mode and “Original Dungeon: Temple of Memory.”

The story mode follows the first 42 episodes of the anime series. Interestingly, the characters who change jobs and weapons in the anime also do so in the game.

The Temple of Memory includes images from the manga and lets you improve the skills of your characters.

The dungeon itself is procedurally generated and the gameplay is rogue-like RPG-style. You can see what it looks like in the gameplay below.

As you delve deeper into the levels of the dungeon, you’ll face stronger enemies. Monsters are also random, so you never know which monster you will have to face.

At times you’re requested to complete quests, or you can have to defeat a boss. What you will experience in this dungeon is different from the original story.

Moving back to the Story Mode, we get to take a look at more gameplay, including familiar story cutscenes. Specifically, we get to see the iconic battle against Hyunckel.

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai – Infinity Strash is coming simultaneously worldwide for PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, but a release date has not been announced yet.

If you’re unfamiliar with Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai – Infinity Strash, it was announced over two years ago ago with a trailer and screenshots as an action JRPG for home consoles with a release window in 2021 (which obviously didn’t happen). A few more screenshots were shared back in May of 2021, until we saw gameplay in December, and a new trailer a few days ago.