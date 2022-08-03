Naruto definitely isn’t a short anime, running from 2002 all the way to 2017 with about 425 canon episodes of a total 720. It’s been around for longer than some of its younger fans have even been alive.

You may have watched the entire series, but were you really paying attention? Take this quick Naruto quiz to test your knowledge. Do you only have Genin-level knowledge of the show, or will you come out on top by showing off your Hokage-level brilliance?

The quiz will only ask questions relating to Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, so if you’ve decided not to watch Boruto, you’re safe for this one. But you’ll still need to know your stuff to figure out the answers to the 15 questions that we’ve prepared.

Without further ado, here’s the hardest Naruto trivia quiz that you’ll ever take:

(All images source: Viz Media)

The Hardest Naruto Quiz You'll Ever Take Who tricks Naruto into stealing a scroll in the first episode of the series? Iruka Mizuki Hiruzen Mitsuki What is the name of Zabuza's sword? Haku Shark Skin/Samehada Helmsplitter/Kabutowari Executioner's Blade/Kubikiribocho Which team isn't included in the "Rookie 9" classification during the Chunin Exams? Team 7 Team Guy Team 8 Team 10 Which of Gamabunta's sons does Naruto accidentally summon during his fight against Gaara? Gamakichi Gamamoro Gamatatsu Gamaken Who are Itachi and Kisame looking for when they first arrive in Konoha together? Kakashi Nobody Sasuke Naruto Why is Kakashi always late? He gets lost on the path of life He visits the Hokage daily He visits the Memorial Stone He's reading Jiraiya's novels Who is the youngest Uchiha character to unlock their Mangekyo Sharingan? Sasuke Madara Shisui Itachi Which members of the Sound Village go to Konoha to bring Sasuke to Orochimaru? Jirobo, Kidomaru, Kimimaro, Ukon Jirobo, Kidomaru, Kabuto, Sakon Kidomaru, Tayuya, Sakon, Ukon Jirobo, Kidomaru, Tayuya, Sakon, Ukon Which former Kage was also the Jinchuriki of the Three Tails? The Fourth Mizukage The First Raikage The Fifth Kazekage The Second Tsuchikage Which of the Eight Gates does Rock Lee stop at against Gaara in the Chunin Exams? 5th Gate: The Gate of Closing 4th Gate: The Gate of Pain 6th Gate: The Gate of Joy 3rd Gate: The Gate of Life How many times does Naruto use the Nine Tails' power in Part 1 of the series? 7 4 5 9 What is the Eight Tails' real name? Chomei Saiken Gyuki Matatabi Which one of the five major Hidden Villages is the only one to never produce a member of the Akatsuki? Hidden Sound Hidden Cloud Hidden Mist Hidden Stone Which one of these is NOT the name of a Mitzukage Byakuren Yagura Sandaime Mei The red spiral on the back of Konoha vests symbolizes a friendship with which clan? Senju Uzumaki Namikaze Uchiha Which Tailed Beast did Rin have inside her? The Three Tails The Four Tails The Two Tails The Six Tails What is the name of Madara Uchiha's grand plan? Project Tsukuyomi Project Tsukigakure Project Tsuki no Me Infinite Tsukuyomi Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

If you had fun with this one, be sure to check out our Quiz section of the site for even more trivia and personality quizzes. These even include other anime trivia for shows like Pokemon, Demon Slayer, Haikyuu!, and more.

We also have a few fun personality quizzes that’ll help determine which character you’re most like in a series. Those include quizzes for Avatar The Last Airbender, One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, and many others.

